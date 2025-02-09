Philadelphia Eagles activate former Michigan Football star in time to play in Super Bowl
It's now official.
Former Michigan Football star and 15-year NFL veteran Brandon Graham will play the final game of his illustrious football career in Super Bowl LIX.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Philadelphia Eagles have activated Graham off injury reserve for Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Graham suffered a torn triceps in late November, an injury he feared would end his final NFL season early.
Prior to the season, Graham announced that 2024 would be his last. The former All-American at Michigan has spent all 15 years of his NFL career in Philadelphia after being drafted by the Eagles in 2010 with the No. 13 overall pick in that year's NFL Draft. He's appeared in 205 games in his career, amassing 485 career tackles and 76.5 career sacks, which ranks as the third-most in Eagles history.
As a Wolverine from 2006-09, Graham proved himself to be one of the most dominant defenders to ever come through Ann Arbor. In 2009, he finished with the most tackles for loss in all of college football (26) and was named the 2009 Big Ten Conference co-MVP. Graham finished his Michigan career with 29.5 sacks, good for No. 2 all-time.
