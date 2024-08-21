Preseason College Football Playoff bracket shows potential Michigan, Ohio State rematch
The 2024 college football season will be historic for so many reasons. Conference play is going to look very different with realignment and the elimination of divisions, and the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff will create opportunities for programs that would otherwise be left out of the national championship hunt.
When it comes to the playoff specifically, this year's version will undoubtedly feature some incredible matchups - including on-campus games for the first round starting in late December. On Wednesday, On3 shared its Preseason College Football Playoff bracketology for what the 12-team playoff could look like this fall.
For Michigan fans, this scenario would be intriguing for a number of reasons. With the No. 9 seed, the Wolverines would travel to Oxford (MS) to take on Lane Kiffin and No. 8 Ole Miss. To make things even more interesting, the winner of that matchup would move on to the CFP semifinal to square off against No. 1 Ohio State.
It's one thing when the two programs meeting during that final week in November, but it would be another thing to see Michigan and Ohio State battle in the playoff for a shot at the national championship. It might sound like a far-fetched scenario, but it's not. In fact, Michigan and Ohio State were both one win away from facing each other in the national championship game during the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the Wolverines lost to TCU and the Buckeyes lost to Georgia, putting an end to what would have been the biggest national championship game in college football history.
The playoff picture will obviously evolve as the 2024 season progresses. Upsets will happen, underdogs will rise, and championship contenders will be tested. But even as that picture shifts in the coming weeks, fans can count on this year's historic playoff being unforgettable.
