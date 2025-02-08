Ranking Michigan Football's toughest opponents in 2025
After a challenging 2024 season that resulted in an 8-5 record, the Michigan Wolverines are setting their sights on a return to the College Football Playoff in 2025. While this year's schedule presents its own set of hurdles, Michigan is in a much stronger position to not only make it back to the conference championship but also reclaim a spot in the national playoff.
The key to their success begins with an offense that has significantly improved. Quarterback Mikey Keene, a veteran transfer from Fresno State, joins five-star recruit Bryce Underwood to lead the offense. With these two quarterbacks in place, the Wolverines have a solid foundation at the most important position. Moreover, the team has strengthened its offensive line, and the skill positions are stocked with talent, making this offense one to watch in 2025. Additionally, head coach Sherrone Moore hired Chip Lindsey as the new offensive coordinator in Ann Arbor. With Lindsey’s experience and expertise, there’s ample reason to expect the Wolverines’ offense to take a significant step forward this season.
On the defensive side, Michigan faces the loss of some key players, including three first-round projected NFL Draft picks: Mason Graham, Will Johnson, and Kenneth Grant. Despite these departures, the Wolverines still return a wealth of talent across all three levels of defense, including team captain Rod Moore. With defensive coordinator Wink Martindale back at the helm, Michigan’s defense is poised to remain one of the most formidable units in college football.
Combining the improvements on offense with the continued strength on defense, Michigan looks well-positioned to contend for a national championship in 2025. The Wolverines are primed for a bounce-back season and to make another deep playoff run.
With that, here's a ranking of Michigan's seven most difficult opponents in 2025:
No. 7: at Michigan State - Oct. 25
It's a rivalry game and it's on the road. Michigan State doesn't have nearly the amount of talent that Michigan has, three of the last five meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less.
No. 6: Wisconsin - Oct. 4
The seat is starting to warm up for head coach Luke Fickell, particularly after the Badgers finished 5-7 in 2024 and failed to qualify for a bowl game. But the Badgers brought in veteran transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr., along with a handful of other transfers who are expected to make an immediate impact. Michigan still holds the advantage (particularly in the Big House), but Wisconsin is certainly capable of making it a game.
No. 5. Washington - Oct. 18
After a disappointing road loss to the Huskies in 2024, the Wolverines will look to set things right in Ann Arbor in 2025. In the last meeting, Michigan's struggles at the quarterback position (Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle) proved too costly. Washington returns a young talented QB in Demond Williams Jr., and the Huskies always feature quick athletes at the skill positions.
No. 4: at USC - Oct. 11
The seat is getting warm for head coach Lincoln Riley out west. After a promising start of 11-3, the Trojans have regressed year after year. Following a 7-6 record in 2024, it will be critical for Riley to turn the tide in 2025. With a talented Michigan team making the trip to the LA Memorial Coliseum this year, expect the Trojans to give the Wolverines a solid battle.
No. 3: at Nebraska - Sept. 20
Michigan embarrassed the Cornhuskers during the last meeting in Lincoln, but this year's Nebraska team features more talent. With an experienced QB in Dylan Raiola and the difficult environment of over 100,000 at memorial Stadium, this will likely be one of the toughest matchups for Michigan during the regular season.
No. 2: Ohio State - Nov. 29
Although Michigan holds all of the momentum in this rivalry, it's always a battle when the Wolverines and the Buckeyes clash. Ohio State arrive to Ann Arbor looking to snap a four-game losing streak in the rivalry, while Michigan will take the field with complete confidence in securing a fifth-straight victory.
No. 1: at Oklahoma - Sept. 6
The matchup against Oklahoma takes the No. 1 spot on this list primarily due to where it falls on the schedule. With Michigan set to make the road trip to Norman in Week 2, the Wolverines won't have much time to get up and running before facing one of the toughest road environments in all of college football.
