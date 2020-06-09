Recruiting Roundup: Michigan Surging With 2022 and 2023 Prospects

At the moment, Michigan has compiled a top 10 recruiting class in 2021 with a total of 17 pledges at the moment. The Wolverines have only one commit in the 2022 cycle, but the team is still actively recruiting younger prospects in order to gain an edge when these recruits reach the time to commit.

Westerville (Ohio) South four-star athlete Kaden Saunders is one of those prospects. Ranked as the No. 16 athlete in the '22 class, Saunders sports offers from a slew of top Power Five schools, but the dynamic player, who is listed as a wide receiver on Rivals, narrowed his focus down to seven schools

Up to this point, U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has acted as the point man in his recruitment, and Saunders is working to grow closer with the Wolverines assistant coach. Saunders could project as either a speedy slot receiver or a dangerous return man, and Gattis has recognized his ability to stretch the field thus far.

Michigan made Saunders' list along with West Virginia, TCU, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Indiana. His offer list stands 13 schools deep right now, but that number is sure to grow, and Saunders maintains that his recruitment is still open.

Just like U-M is monitoring the 2022 class, Michigan is keeping a close eye on 2023 prospects within the state as well, and the Wolverines have identified Walled Lake (Mich.) Western quarterback Drew Viotto as a player to watch for the coming years.

U-M quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels recently reached out to Viotto, who has been working continuously during the pandemic, and the two have formed a relationship since that time.

“Coach McDaniels reached out to my coach Grignon for me to all him and we had a nice conversation,” Viotto told Wolverine Digest. “He wants me to go visit once this Covid is better.

“He was a great guy, very friendly and had great things to say about me,” Viotto said. “It was very cool. It was nice that he told me I had a bright future. Always great hearing from a quality coach like him.”

Viotto, who works out in Canada and trains with a CFL receiver during the offseason, has been hearing from a host of Division I schools, including Penn State, Purdue, Toledo, and Utah State. In fact, the Nittany Lions invited Viotto to their camp once in-person visits are allowed.

In terms of his Michigan interest, Viotto maintains a stance that the Wolverines are a school that intrigues him, and he worked out for U-M in the past as well, so he is familiar with the campus and the school in general.

“I would definitely be interested in Michigan,” Viotto said. “That was actually my first camp I went to a few years back as a kid. Awesome seeing the Big House.”

Last year, Viotto took in the Army game, but it was not his first time watching U-M pick up a win at Michigan Stadium. Previously, Viotto was in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines' victory over Maryland and Nebraska two years ago.

“[It was] just awesome,” Viotto said. “My dad is a Wolverines fan, so we really enjoyed it. We went to our first game last year, and it was something special. 100,000 cheering fans. Awesome!”

Viotto added that the atmosphere was “amazing,” and he looks forward to continuing his relationship with McDaniels.

How does Michigan stack up in terms of underclassman recruiting right now? Is there anyone that the Wolverines should focus on? Let us know!