Recruiting: Michigan Working To Flip Elite Defender
There is reporting that Michigan's momentum on the recruiting trail is set to pick up again in the month of June, and head coach Sherrone Moore's Twitter activity would seem to indicate that's the case.
Although a number of top targets are set to make a decision in the coming days, including four-star TE Andrew Olesh, there's another name that Michigan fans should keep their eye on - Shamari Earls. The four-star cornerback is considered a top ten prospect according to 247 Sports, and he's currently committed to South Carolina. Earls committed to the Gamecocks back in April, but he's continued to take visits elsewhere and a flip seems likely in the near future. According to multiple reports, the two leading candidates to flip the top corner are Georgia and Michigan.
Fresh off of a National Championship last season, the Michigan Wolverines certainly have a strong recruiting pitch to make to Earls. Current U-M cornerback Will Johnson is widely considered to be the top corner in all of college football, and he's projected to go early in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only does Johnson's success show a clear pathway to the NFL for Earls at Michigan, it also means that the Wolverines will be in need of an elite corner to fill Johnson's shoes in 2025 - offering an a potential opportunity for immediate playing time.
With a decision expected to come in the very near future, it sounds like Michigan is doing everything it can to bring Earls to Ann Arbor.
As for the rest of Michigan's 2025 class, the Wolverines are currently ranked No. 22 nationally and No. 7 within the Big Ten conference. The class currently consists of 13 prospects, including four guys who are ranked within the top 25 nationally at their position (Kainoa Winston, Nathaniel Marshall, Jaylen Williams, and Avery Gach). Here's a quick look at all 13 prospects:
• Kainoa Winston: Four-Star, S
• Nathaniel Marshall: Four-Star, DL
• Jaylen Williams: Four-Star, DL
• Avery Gach: Four-Star, OL
• Bobby Kanka: Three-Star, DL
• Carter Smith: Three-Star, QB
• Jacob Washington: Three-Star, WR
• Julius Holly: Three-Star, EDGE
• Donovan Johnson: Three-Star, RB
• Eli Ownes: Three-Star, TE
• Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star, IOL
• Jasper Parker: Three-Star, RB
• Chase Taylor: Three-Star, LB
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Lou Esposito Is Bringing The Heat On The Recruiting Trail For Michigan Football
Suffocating Defense Is The Standard For Michigan Football
Ranking The Top 25 Big Ten Football Pass-Catchers Heading Into 2024