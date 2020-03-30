Recruiting Notebook: Michigan In Good Shape With 2021 Tight End Miles Campbell

Like many recruits across the country, Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding three-star tight end Miles Campbell is in a wait-and-see mode at the moment, but Michigan is still a school that he regularly thinks about.

Last week, Campbell mentioned that he would be releasing a list of his top 11 schools soon but later walked back those plans due to the coronavirus. However, the 6-3, 220-pound tight end did confirm to Wolverine Digest that Michigan was one of the schools set to make his initial top group.

Recently, Campbell has been hearing from U-M tight ends coach Sherrone Moore quite often, and he has helped build a growing relationship with the highly coveted prospect. Michigan was Campbell's first offer last May, and the two sides have kept in close contact since then.

Including Michigan, Campbell holds offers from 26 schools, so making the cut into his top 11 would have bode fairly well for the Wolverines.

Right now, Campbell is ranked as the No. 18 tight end in the country by 247Sports.com’s composite scale. With options across the nation, Campbell says he is intrigued by the support around Michigan’s program, adding that the community and the program’s fan base are “crazy”— in a good way.

Before the coronavirus shut down spring recruiting, Campbell had planned to take several visits. His inability to do so is a main factor behind delaying the release of his top group.

Michigan keeping tabs on underclassmen

Before the sports world ground to a halt from the coronavirus, Michigan hosted a lot of recruits for a Junior Day at the beginning of the month, and several prospects, including 2022 Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk defensive back Xavier Nwankpa, walked away from the event with Michigan offers.

Nwankpa was part of a contingent from Southeast Polk that included 2022 quarterback Jaxon Dailey and 2023 lineman Kadyn Proctor, and all three members of the trio were offered on the trip.

Though it is early in the 2022 cycle, Nwankpa holds a four-star designation from 247Sports.com as the nation’s No. 8 safety and says he is hearing the most from Iowa, Mizzou, Nebraska and Cal.

But after a positive trip to Michigan, Nwankpa commented on what stands out about the Wolverines’ program from his Ann Arbor visit.

“They win,” Nwankpa told Wolverine Digest. “They have all the tools needed along with great coaches and game planning.”

Right now, Nwankpa holds seven offers, including one from the in-state Iowa Hawkeyes. Both teams are known to play hard-nosed football in the Big Ten, and Nwankpa speculated that his style could be a fit for that brand of football.

“I haven’t put too much thought into it, but I play physical and Michigan does have a physical defense,” Nwankpa said.

Still, Nwankpa’s recruitment is decidedly wide open at this stage. Michigan has only offered seven players at the safety position for the 2022 cycle.

Michigan looks to be in the mix for both Miles Campbell and Xavier Nwankpa moving forward. How should the staff spend their time over the dead period? Let us know!