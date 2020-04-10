Recruiting Roundup: U-M Makes Another Top Group, Adds 2020 Preferred Walk-On Jerome Nichols

In recent weeks, Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class has gained several commitments, most of which were on the offensive side of the ball. To help balance that out, the U-M staff is working to land several talented defensive commits to surround linebacker Casey Phinney for the ’21 cycle, and that list includes Hyde Park (Mass.) Belmont Hill School three-star defensive tackle Ikenna Ugbaja.

On Friday, the 6-2, 268-pound lineman released a top group of eight schools and included Michigan in that list.

Joined by Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Yale, Syracuse, UCONN and Harvard, Ugbaja touched on the reason why U-M is currently one of the schools he is most interested in.

“I love the culture,” Ugbaja told Wolverine Digest. “The way the whole team meshes with each other is in a way unmatched.”

To be specific, Ugbaja is quite impressed with the U-M coaching staff and cited that as a primary factor for Michigan’s inclusion into his top group.

“The coaches, especially Don Brown, are very personable and are very easy to talk to or get to know,” Ugbaja said.

Ugbaja also indicated that he is “definitely” looking at taking an official visit to Michigan later down the road.

Elsewhere in the 2021 class, two in-state prospects, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech cornerback Kalen King and linebacker Kobe King, committed to Penn State on Friday afternoon. Both King brothers held offers from U-M and are ranked in the top-15 players in the state of Michigan for the ’21 cycle.

Recently, the Nittany Lions have worked hard in recruiting the Detroit area, and that effort is paying off. One day earlier, Penn State landed a verbal pledge from Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King four-star safety Jaylen Reed. Michigan had not yet offered the in-state standout, but it would not be unrealistic to see the Wolverines do so later down the line.

UM lands 2020 PWO Jerome Nichols

Though National Signing Day has already passed for the 2020 class, Michigan is still working hard to gain every advantage it can, and that includes stacking its roster with a slate of talented preferred walk-on players.

Recently, U-M landed a commitment from one such athlete when Detroit (Mich.) Renaissance linebacker Jerome Nichols announced his intentions to attend Michigan on Twitter.

Last year, Nichols led the Public Schools League with 105 tackles in eight games while also recording six fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception. Nichols, who prides himself on his versatility on the defensive side of the ball, says he might start out at Will or SAM but mentions he has the ability to play all linebacker positions.

“As soon as they contacted me, I knew where I was going to go,” Nichols said.

Nichols comes from a Michigan family as his mother graduated from U-M in 1996, so he has a long-standing interest in the Wolverines program.

“Coach [Steve] Casula most definitely helped me seal the deal,” Nichols said. “I liked how real he was and the hospitality as well. I enjoyed the entire coaching staff and the campus. I was amazed. That’s the place I can play for four years.”

Additionally, Nichols has participated under the direction of track coach Stan Edwards, the father of former U-M players Braylon and Berkley Edwards, for the last eight years.

“It was a done deal as soon as they told me that they would give me an opportunity to play,” Nichols said.

Nichols joins a 2020 U-M class that ranked as No. 14 class in the country according to 247Sports.com.

