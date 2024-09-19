Recruits, targets predict outcome of USC vs. Michigan, react to Alex Orji starting
It's a big week for the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines are sitting at 2-1 on the year and have made a quarterback change. Alex Orji will draw the start against the USC Trojans on Saturday and replaces Davis Warren who threw six interceptions in three games. Sherrone Moore made it a point saying the quarterback has to protect the football and that will now be Orji's job while trying to lead Michigan to successful drives.
USC is coming into the Big House after starting the season 2-0 which includes a major win against LSU in Week 1. The Trojans had a bye last weekend and had two weeks to prepare for Michigan, although there isn't a ton of tape on Orji throwing the football.
We reached out to recruits and Michigan targets to get their thoughts on the matchup for Saturday. Some recruits predicted a score, while others gave their take on the big game.
2026 four-star DL Elijah Golden:
Golden has faith the Wolverines can get it done on Saturday and has the Michigan defense playing really well.
Final score: 25-7 Michigan
2026 four-star OL Will Conroy:
Conroy didn't give a prediction, but is curious to see how USC plays in the Big Ten and how the Wolverines' offense operates with Alex Orji behind center. Can Michigan score some points this weekend?
"It will be interesting to see how USC plays against B1G ten football but also if Michigan can score points."
2026 four-star ATH/LB Cam Thomas:
The Ohio product is high on what Alex Orji can do for the Michigan offense. With his dual-threat abilities, Thomas thinks it can give the Wolverines a spark they've been looking for.
"I think Alex will give Michigan that spark it needs to open up the offense. Go Blue."
2026 three-star WR Jaylen Pile:
Like a lot of people, the talented receiver thinks it's going to be good to switch things up in the Michigan offense this week. Alex Orji is starting in place for Davis Warren and Pile thinks they are going to play to the game plan.
"I think it’s gonna be good to switch it up and I’m feeling confident that they are playing to the game plan."
2026 four-star OL Gregory Patrick:
Following Michigan's 301-yard performance against Arkansas State on the ground, Patrick feels confident the Wolverines can continue running the football.
"I feel really confident with Michigan and their ability to run the ball. I think Alex Orji will do really well."
2026 four-star OL Zaden Krempin:
Krempin, along with a ton of other prospects, will be at the game this weekend. He is excited to get back into Ann Arbor with his family to check the game out. Krempin says he talks with the Michigan coaches a bunch. He feels like he has familiarity with the Wolverines' coaching staff.
"I know USC has a good team this year. So it should be a great game. I’m just excited to see the staff again and experience game day at the big house. My mom didn’t get to visit with my dad, brother and I back in July so I’m pumped for her to see it all. Michigan checks a lot of the boxes for me right now."
2026 three-star CB Jaziel Hart:
Hart spoke confidently in what he thinks the Wolverines will do on Saturday. He thinks Will Johnson is going to have a great game and Michigan will come out on top by 14 points.
"I got Michigan coming out on top as expected! Will Johnson will be locking everything down as usual too. And I got Michigan winning by 14."
2027 four-star QB Trae Taylor:
The big-time quarterback talent has had great interactions with Alex Orji. It feels like Orji can help the Wolverines' offense with his running ability, or his arm if teams choose to stop the run. Taylor, like a lot of people, thinks Michigan has to win this game.
"Love Alex, he has been nothing but awesome with me. I think now you have to keep a spy on him or he will beat them with his feet. If they spy him he has more space to throw.
"This is a must win for Michigan."
