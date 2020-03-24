WolverineDigest
Report: Green Bay Packers Expected To Sign Devin Funchess

Brandon Brown

Former Michigan Wolverines, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess is reportedly signing with the Green Bay Packers per Tom Pelissero and the NFL Network.

The 6-4, 225-pound Funchess spent just one year, and just one game, in Indianapolis after breaking his collarbone during week one.

Through five seasons, Funchess has caught 164 balls for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns. He should be a solid target for Rodgers and will be a nice, big target opposite Devante Adams.

Funchess, a Michigan native and graduate of Farmington Hills Harrison, spent three years in Ann Arbor and compiled 126 catches for 1,715 yards and 15 touchdowns. He left before Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the 41st overall pick in the second round.

