REPORT: Michigan expected to be without star defender against Ohio State
Although there was some optimism that Will Johnson would make a return for 'The Game', it appears that the junior cornerback is once again expected to be out against Ohio State. Johnson suffered an apparent toe injury against Illinois back on Oct. 19 and missed the next four games as a result.
Not long after the injury, there was some speculation that Johnson was shutting down the season in preparation for his NFL career. Head coach Sherrone Moore pushed back on that suggestion.
"Oh, yeah," Moore said when asked if Johnson will return in 2024. "Will has no plan of just shutting it down or anything like that," Moore said. "Will, if he could go out there, he would go out there in a heartbeat. And, I know that he’ll be back out there at some point this season, whether it’s this week, next week, or whatever it is. And there’s zero doubt in my mind that he, the competitor that wants to be out there with his teammates, so I know he’ll be back."
But with Johnson reportedly out of the lineup against Ohio State, that essentially signals that his playing career at the University of Michigan is over.
CAREER HIGHS
• Tackles: 8 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)
• Solos: 7 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)
• Asst: 2, 2x - last vs. Washington (Jan. 8, 2024)
• TFLs: 1, 4x - last vs. Arkansas State (Sept. 14, 2024)
• Sacks: none
• Int: 1 - vs. USC (Sept. 21, 2024)
• FR: none
• PBUs: 2, 3x - last vs. Fresno State (Aug. 31, 2024)
Noteworthy accomplishments at Michigan
• All-American (first team, 2023)
• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023)
• Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist (2024)
• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letter winner (2022-23)
• Appeared in 32 games with 22 starts at cornerback
