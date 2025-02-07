REPORT: Michigan Football expected to lose assistant coach to NFL
The coach carousel continues for both college football and the NFL, and Michigan has now been impacted.
According to a report from 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Michigan is set to lose defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, who is expected to be hired by the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as an assistant linebackers coach.
Wilkins coached the Wolverines' outside linebackers, including edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, who had an outstanding senior season for the Maize and Blue in 2024. According to Zenitz, Wilkins played a large role in helping Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale game-plan for opponents as well.
Michigan finished the season 10th nationally in total defense, closing the year with outstanding defensive performances in wins over Ohio State and Alabama. Despite being without multiple star players, the Wolverines held the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide to 23 total points in their final two games.
Martindale has had his name come up for various open defensive coordinator positions in the NFL, but the 62-year-old remains in Ann Arbor for now. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore expressed his desire to retain Martindale earlier this offseason.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7