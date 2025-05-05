REPORT: Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore to serve two-game suspension in 2025
According to a report from ESPN's Dan Wetzel, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to serve a two-game suspension in 2025. The suspension is a self-imposed punishment by the University of Michigan relating to the sign-stealing controversy surrounding Connor Stalions from the 2023 season. Wetzel's report indicates that Moore is expected to miss week three and four (contests against Central Michigan and Nebraska).
We'll provide updates on this story as the become available.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN analyst details two positions Michigan football needs to upgrade to help Bryce Underwood in Year 1
Michigan football misses out on top RB prospect to rival school
NFL Exec. gives brutal assessment of Minnesota Vikings' QB J.J. McCarthy
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson