REPORT: Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore to serve two-game suspension in 2025

Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to serve a two-game suspension in 2025 as a self-imposed punishment for the advanced scouting scheme relating to Connor Stalions.

According to a report from ESPN's Dan Wetzel, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to serve a two-game suspension in 2025. The suspension is a self-imposed punishment by the University of Michigan relating to the sign-stealing controversy surrounding Connor Stalions from the 2023 season. Wetzel's report indicates that Moore is expected to miss week three and four (contests against Central Michigan and Nebraska).

