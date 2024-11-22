REPORT: Tom Brady aided Michigan football in flip of 5-star Bryce Underwood
Michigan's pursuit of five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood was an undertaking that included the Wolverines' coaching staff, financial backers and, as it turns out, famous alumni.
According to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Michigan enlisted the help of NFL legend and former U-M quarterback Tom Brady in its efforts to flip Underwood from his commitment to LSU. According to the report, "a FaceTime conversation between Brady and Underwood a few weeks ago marked the beginning of their relationship, which grew over multiple conversations."
The report states that Brady emphasized to Underwood "that he'd be a resource for Underwood moving forward." Brady's offer of mentorship resonated with the five-star quarterback and was one of many factors that led Underwood to flip his commitment to the Wolverines.
Brady's involvement in Michigan's effort to recruit Underwood just goes to show how all-in the football program was in its pursuit of the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class. From the coaching staff to the support staff, from the University's officially endorsed collective (Champions Circle) to famous and legendary alumni like Brady, this was a multi-faceted and fully-united effort from the Wolverines to pull off the biggest win of the recruiting cycle.
