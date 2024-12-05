Report: University of Michigan to extend AD Warde Manuel's contract
According to a recent report by Yahoo Sports' reporter Dan Wetzel, the University of Michigan and Athletic Director Warde Manuel are set to finalize a five-year contract extension that should happen in the near future.
Manuel was named Michigan's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics on Jan. 29, 2016. Manuel's original five-year appointment was extended on Feb. 18, 2021, and runs through June 30, 2026. However, with a five-year extension incoming, Manuel will be around for the foreseeable future.
Not only is Manuel ahead of Wolverines' athletics, but he is also the chair of the College Football Playoff Committee. Since returning to Ann Arbor, Manuel has hired and fired Juwan Howard, hired Sherrone Moore, and Dusty May, along with plenty of other big-time coaches in Ann Arbor.
