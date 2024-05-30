Rod Moore Goes Back To Ohio With Lots Of Jewelry On
Rod Moore has become one of Michigan's most important, beloved and best overall players during his time in Ann Arbor and it's even more special because he's an Ohio kid that Ohio State did not want. He has made a lot of big plays, including a game-sealing interception against the Buckeyes last year, while in the winged helmet and obviously holds his head up very high whenever he goes back home.
Over this past weekend, Moore was in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, with fellow Daytonite and South Carolina basketball player Bree Hall, at the Dayton Mall for a meet and greet. Several sponsors were involved in the new world of NIL deals and appearances and Moore used the opportunity to show off lots of impressive hardware. On his hands were three Big Ten title rings, a Rose Bowl ring, a national championship ring and one other large, impressive and valuable piece of jewelry.
The appearance is very cool to see, but what's not is that is reminds us all that Moore is injured and unavailable for the 2024 season. There is hope that he could return to the field before the season ends, but for now he's out and involved only as a player coach, which is still a positive situation. Moore has been described as a coach on the field and should provide a ton of leadership this fall even if he's not in uniform.