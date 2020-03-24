Ron Bellamy Goes In-Depth On Four-Star Running Back Donovan Edwards

As Michigan works to add pledges to its 2021 class, the U-M staff has made its interest in West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back Donovan Edwards quite clear.

After a dominant junior campaign for the Lakers, the Michigan prospect landed offers from some of the country’s most elite programs, such as Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma. With more than 40 schools in the hunt, though, Edwards has visited Michigan on numerous occasions.

In fact, Edwards was slated to be on Michigan’s campus over the weekend, but the current pause on recruiting visits put a halt to the unofficial visit.

Throughout Edwards’ recruitment, West Bloomfield head coach and former Michigan wide receiver Ron Bellamy has helped guide his player through the process. Bellamy helped shed some light on how Edwards’ visit schedule has shifted in light of the coronavirus.

“We had gone to Ohio State,” Bellamy told Wolverine Digest. “He was planning on going to Michigan this past weekend. We have flights for Florida, Florida State… We were staying the weekend at Florida and Florida State. He was in the process of getting a flight into Oklahoma. He has been to Georgia twice, Bama twice and LSU twice. He has been to Clemson. He was kind of doing his rounds, and he was in the process of doing that. The [coronavirus] kind of threw a loop into everything.”

Ranked as the No. 2 running back in the country according to 247Sports.com, Edwards had made it a priority to visit several schools during their spring ball period. Bellamy mentioned that this would allow the 5-11, 205-pound prospect to take a first-hand look at how his prospective suitors conduct their offseason training.

Now, that won’t be part of his evaluation process.

“He is a kid that was really big on, he wanted to see the coaches work during spring ball,” Bellamy said. “He won’t have that luxury, you know?”

In recent weeks, Edwards was set to take trips to Florida, Florida State and Oklahoma. These trips were pivotal as Edwards worked to narrow his focus and eventually release a top group.

“I know Donovan, his plan was to go on his visits throughout the country, then at the end of April he wanted to, however many offers he has, he wanted to make like a top seven,” Bellamy said. “He wanted to narrow it down, then from there he wanted to come down with his top five.”

At the moment, it is not clear when Edwards plans to release his top group.

However, while Edwards may not be shortening his list just yet, other running backs in the 2021 class are. One of the top schools in the hunt for Edwards’ pledge is Ohio State, and the Buckeyes just landed a running back commit last week.

With four-star recruit Evan Pryor in the fold, Ohio State has conceivably filled one of its openings at the slot for the ’21 cycle. As any savvy recruit would, Edwards pays attention to the recruiting landscape and makes note of such activity.

“I see a lot of the top guys are coming off the board, and he’s watching the board,” Bellamy said. “He’s communicating with some of these top backs in the nation and some of the other top prospects in the nation.”

Coming from a program such as West Bloomfield, Edwards has the advantage of building his recruiting strategy after receiving advice from a handful of Division I former teammates. That influence has helped create a patient approach for the highly coveted U-M target.

“The one thing that, he is going to take his time,” Bellamy said. “When we last talked, the one thing he is not going to do is, I don’t think you can sell him so much that he feels the need to commit. I think he felt like that early on, but then I guess it hit him, talking to some of his former teammates and guys who are in college, the one thing all those guys recommended to him was to kind of take it slow and go through the process.”

Though a commitment is not on the horizon, Edwards is going to keep taking visits as he gathers information on which schools to take official visits to.

As one of the more dynamic running backs in the nation, Edwards is perhaps the most important in-state recruit for the Wolverines in the 2021 class. Edwards offers a unique combination of speed, vision and footwork, traits that he exhibited with regularity on his junior highlight tape on Hudl.

Edwards often lined up outside in the numbers as a wide receiver for West Bloomfield and showed sharp ball skills in the process. In addition to taking direct snaps, Edwards acquitted himself as one of the most versatile prospects in the nation, and Michigan is hot in pursuit of the top-flight running back’s commitment.

Michigan is one school that looks to remain a heavy factor in his recruitment moving forward.

