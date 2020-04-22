WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Run-Stuffing Defensive Tackle Taleeq Robbins 'Shocked' By Michigan Offer

Eric Rutter

Last week, Michigan’s 2021 class grew to include a ninth commit as Mansfield (Mass.) High three-stat defensive end T.J. Guy dropped for the Wolverines.

Though stationed primarily on the weak-side, Guy’s coach, Mike Redding, sees it as a near inevitability that Guy will add weight and eventually transition over the strong-side to help anchor the defensive line at Michigan. That said, Guy is only Michigan’s second defensive commit of the cycle and the first to occupy a spot on the defensive line.

At the end of January, Philadelphia (Penn.) Imhotep Charter Taleeq Robbins jumped on Michigan’s radar as a coveted player in what is a talent-rich area, and U-M offered him a scholarship on Jan. 28.

“I really didn’t believe I had an offer because I’ve just seen Michigan on TV and stuff like that,” Robbins told Wolverine Digest. “I didn’t think they actually looked at me at first. I was shocked and happy.”

Since that time, Robbins has kept in contact with the Michigan staff, particularly defensive line coach Shaun Nua. Robbins mentioned that he and Nua have shared a few phone calls over the past few weeks, and the three-star prospect has begun to learn more about the school. So far, a few areas stand out.

“The culture,” Robbins indicated. “Just being at Michigan period means you’ll have a lot of opportunities to be great.”

Though Robbins said he is interested in visiting Ann Arbor, he still needs to do more research overall on which schools will be included for his five official visits. Still, Michigan did make it into his recently released top group.

Right now, the coronavirus has forced Robbins to reevaluate his timeline and a bit, and he is now planning on scheduling his officials right before his senior season begins, and he’d like to commit either before that time or mid-season, so the next few months could be critical.

Apart from U-M, Robbins has been hearing from Texas A&M, Rutgers, Arizona State and N.C. State the most lately. In fact, Robbins was previously slated to take a trip to the Aggies’ campus in April, but that visit has been bumped back, perhaps into the summer.

Checking in at 6-3 and 300 pounds, Robbins has the size and strength to slot into place in the middle of a college defensive line. Robbins shows good gap discipline and can shed blocks to flow along the line of scrimmage, and he looks well suited to stop the run.

“I’ve definitely been working my agility, speed and hand placement,” Robbins said of his offseason training. “Me and my team have been doing virtual workouts on Zoom, and I do my own running at a local track by my home.”

While staying fit at home, Robbins has also participated in Zoom meetings with coaches from Duke, Washington and Stanford, all of which are strong academic institutions as Robbins would like to major in Sports Management in college.

Robbins is a strong yet raw prospect from the East coast who could develop into a big-time player down the line. Which defensive tackles in the 2021 class would you like for Michigan to pursue? Let us know!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/22/20

We continue our look back at the 1997 Dream Season by remembering one of the greatest interceptions, and most spectacular plays, in college football history.

Steve Deace

by

UMfb

Isaiah Todd Talks Decision To Turn Down Michigan, Juwan Howard

Michigan fans are still bummed about Isaiah Todd's decommitment, but his explanation gives you a peek at what was going on in his mind.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Squarely In The Mix For Graduate Transfer Justin Kier

Michigan is still trying to fill its final roster spot.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 5 — Michael Barrett

Michael Barrett hasn't played much but he's got a chance to explode onto the scene in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Snapshot: Hassan Haskins

Hassan Haskins' development last year boosted Michigan's running back room in a big way.

Brandon Brown

Michigan In Heavy Pursuit Of Nation’s No. 1 Offensive Lineman J.C. Latham

Ever since his freshman season, five-star offensive lineman J.C. Latham has fielded interest from Michigan. Now, the Wolverines look to secure an official visit from the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle.

Eric Rutter

by

ih8ttun

Make A Choice: Rushing, Receiving Or Passing

Everyone hopes that Josh Gattis' offense takes a step forward in year two, but exactly does that look like?

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Offensive Lineman Roundup: Notes On Rucci, Crippen And Bounds

Right now, Michigan has one of the top group of offensive linemen in the nation, and Wolverine Digest delivered a few nuggets on a pair of uncommitted lineman as well as a current U-M pledge.

Eric Rutter

Make A Choice: Change A Player's Position

With the news of Ben VanSumeren switching to linebacker, it got me thinking about moving other guys around.

Brandon Brown

by

MichiganFan141985

Top Ten First Round Michigan Draft Picks In The Super Bowl Era

With the NFL Draft less than 48 hours away, let's take a look at first round picks out of Michigan who have shined.

Brandon Brown