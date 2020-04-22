Run-Stuffing Defensive Tackle Taleeq Robbins 'Shocked' By Michigan Offer

Last week, Michigan’s 2021 class grew to include a ninth commit as Mansfield (Mass.) High three-stat defensive end T.J. Guy dropped for the Wolverines.

Though stationed primarily on the weak-side, Guy’s coach, Mike Redding, sees it as a near inevitability that Guy will add weight and eventually transition over the strong-side to help anchor the defensive line at Michigan. That said, Guy is only Michigan’s second defensive commit of the cycle and the first to occupy a spot on the defensive line.

At the end of January, Philadelphia (Penn.) Imhotep Charter Taleeq Robbins jumped on Michigan’s radar as a coveted player in what is a talent-rich area, and U-M offered him a scholarship on Jan. 28.

“I really didn’t believe I had an offer because I’ve just seen Michigan on TV and stuff like that,” Robbins told Wolverine Digest. “I didn’t think they actually looked at me at first. I was shocked and happy.”

Since that time, Robbins has kept in contact with the Michigan staff, particularly defensive line coach Shaun Nua. Robbins mentioned that he and Nua have shared a few phone calls over the past few weeks, and the three-star prospect has begun to learn more about the school. So far, a few areas stand out.

“The culture,” Robbins indicated. “Just being at Michigan period means you’ll have a lot of opportunities to be great.”

Though Robbins said he is interested in visiting Ann Arbor, he still needs to do more research overall on which schools will be included for his five official visits. Still, Michigan did make it into his recently released top group.

Right now, the coronavirus has forced Robbins to reevaluate his timeline and a bit, and he is now planning on scheduling his officials right before his senior season begins, and he’d like to commit either before that time or mid-season, so the next few months could be critical.

Apart from U-M, Robbins has been hearing from Texas A & M, Rutgers, Arizona State and N.C. State the most lately. In fact, Robbins was previously slated to take a trip to the Aggies’ campus in April, but that visit has been bumped back, perhaps into the summer.

Checking in at 6-3 and 300 pounds, Robbins has the size and strength to slot into place in the middle of a college defensive line. Robbins shows good gap discipline and can shed blocks to flow along the line of scrimmage, and he looks well suited to stop the run.

“I’ve definitely been working my agility, speed and hand placement,” Robbins said of his offseason training. “Me and my team have been doing virtual workouts on Zoom, and I do my own running at a local track by my home.”

While staying fit at home, Robbins has also participated in Zoom meetings with coaches from Duke, Washington and Stanford, all of which are strong academic institutions as Robbins would like to major in Sports Management in college.

Robbins is a strong yet raw prospect from the East coast who could develop into a big-time player down the line. Which defensive tackles in the 2021 class would you like for Michigan to pursue? Let us know!