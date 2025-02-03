BREAKING: Sherrone Moore, Michigan bringing back beloved member of Jim Harbaugh's staff
In a move that seemed inevitable, Michigan head football head coach Sherrone Moore has officially rehired Jim Harbaugh's former associate head coach, Biff Poggi. The news was first reported by 247Sports' Alejandro Zuniga in a post on X (Twitter).
Poggi served on Michigan's staff in 2016, and again from 2021-22 before accepting the head coach position at the University of Charlotte. He was referred to as Harbaugh's "right-hand man" in Ann Arbor, and was widely credited for playing a significant role in the Wolverines' turnaround following the 2020 season.
Poggi publicly and firmly defended Michigan, and more specifically Harbaugh, in November 2023 after Michigan's former head coach was suspended for the final three games of the 2023 regular season amidst the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. The Wolverines, of course, went on to win the Big Ten and National Championships that season.
Amidst a difficult second season at Charlotte, Poggi was fired by the university after leading the 49ers to just a 6-15 record through 21 games. Four days after being fired, Poggi announced he would be traveling to Ann Arbor to see Michigan host Northwestern at the Big House on Nov. 23. This raised immediate speculation and hope among the Wolverines' fanbase that Poggi would be brought back on staff by Moore this offseason.
While it took longer than some expected, it sounds as if those hopes have been fulfilled.
