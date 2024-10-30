Should Michigan football look into the latest transfer portal quarterback?
On Wednesday, former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka officially entered the transfer portal. Sluka played the first three games for the Rebels in 2024 before deciding to opt out for the rest of the season. Sluka and his agent cited that he was promised $100,000 to transfer to UNLV and only received $3,000 of it.
Sluka had thrown for 318 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception for UNLV in 2024. But prior to playing for the Rebels, he was a standout for Holy Cross from 2020-2023. In 2022, Sluka threw for 2,491 yards and also rushed for 1,234 on the ground.
Is this veteran somebody the Wolverines should look into? Right now, Michigan is putting all of its chips into the Bryce Underwood basket. Underwood is the top-ranked player in the 2025 class and Michigan wants to flip him from LSU.
However, there should be some alternatives. The Wolverines also have freshman Jadyn Davis, but the Wolverines will have to turn to the portal to add depth and competition to the quarterback room. Sluka will likely need a promise from whichever team lands him of getting a chance to play and start at his new school.
Being a dual-threat player, he could add some intrigue into the Michigan room. But a lot will be riding on what happens with Underwood before anyone from the portal wants to transfer into Ann Arbor at the quarterback room.
Sluka is currently the No. 2 player in the portal per 247Sports.
