Should Michigan football pursue Minnesota offensive lineman grad transfer?
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff have shown a determined and aggressive approach in the transfer portal as they seek to bolster their roster. Their strategy has already paid off with the addition of some impressive talents, most notably former Alabama players Justice Haynes and Damon Paye, who bring significant depth and skill to the team. Despite their success in securing top-tier transfers, the Wolverines have also faced setbacks, with some of their major targets slipping through their grasp.
One of the most recent disappointments came when Michigan failed to land a pair of highly sought-after offensive linemen from Notre Dame—Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan. Both players were on the Wolverines' radar, and the team had high hopes of adding them to their offensive line. However, the misses have not deterred Coach Moore or his staff from pursuing top talent. Instead, they remain steadfast in their commitment to building a championship-caliber team and continue to target key positions of need.
In the ever-changing landscape of college football recruiting, there is always the potential for new opportunities to arise. A promising new target for the Wolverines could be Minnesota offensive lineman Martes Lewis, who recently entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Lewis, a 6-foot-7, 335-pound guard, was a starter for the Golden Gophers in all 13 games last season and brings a wealth of experience to the table. His size and strength make him an intriguing option for Michigan’s offensive line, where the team is always looking to add more depth and talent.
As a grad transfer, Lewis would not face the same academic hurdles that younger players might, which would make his transition to Michigan smoother and more seamless. His experience as a starting lineman at Minnesota could prove invaluable for Michigan's offensive line, providing both leadership and on-field production. With a need for solidifying the offensive line in mind, Coach Moore and his staff will undoubtedly give serious consideration to adding Lewis to their ranks.
While Michigan has experienced a few setbacks in the transfer portal, the Wolverines' tenacity and focus on building a well-rounded team for the future are evident. The emergence of players like Martes Lewis presents an exciting opportunity for the Wolverines to continue improving and stay competitive at the highest levels of college football.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Biff Poggi's role with the Wolverines in 2025 is revealed
2 Michigan Football players crack ESPN's 2025 way-too-early All-America Team
Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7