Social media explodes after elite 2026 quarterback Brady Smigiel commits to Michigan

Jerred Johnson

Newbury Park quarterback and recent Michigan Wolverine commit Brady Smigiel
Newbury Park quarterback and recent Michigan Wolverine commit Brady Smigiel / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan Wolverine fans across the nation were ecstatic to hear the news that coach Sherrone Moore and his staff landed their elite quarterback for the 2026 cycle. Top 100 quarterback Brady Smigiel has committed to the Wolverines. Smigiel is rated as the 8th best quarterback in the '26 cycle and hails from Newbury Park, CA.

With Smigiel in the fold Moore and company should be able to use this momentum to try and sway other 2026 targets to bring their talents to Ann Arbor as well. As the news broke social media exploded with excitement that the Wolverines landed their QB of the future.

