Social media explodes as Michigan continues its recruiting hot streak, landing elite cornerback

Michigan is on an absolute tear on the recruiting front. After landing five-star EDGE Carter Meadows, they secured another elite talent with four-star cornerback Andre Clarke. The Wolverine staff has closed on elite talent after elite talent over the last few weeks. It looks like the run is not over yet either, as experts are predicting more fireworks before the 4th of July.

The Michigan 2026 class has shot up from outside the top 25 into the top 10, landing at the eighth spot after Clark's commitment. The Michigan coaching staff was facing criticism from fans as the 2026 class was slow to develop. That is no longer the case as Moore and his team have landed talent after talent and are not letting up. Social media exploded with the good news.

