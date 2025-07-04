Social media explodes as Michigan recruiting hot streak continues with commitment of elite wideout
Michigan continued its blazing hot recruiting streak with the recent commitment of elite wide receiver Travis Johnson. The commitment came as no surprise, as Michigan had been in the lead for the last few months, with experts slotting him to end up in Ann Arbor. Johnson's commitment moves the Michigan 2026 class up to eighth nationally and the fireworks are far from over. Johnson chose the 4th of July to make it official, and social media exploded with the news.
