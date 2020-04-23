Speed A Focus For U-M On Recruiting Trail

Michigan’s offense shifting to a speed-in-space approach was well-known when offensive coordinator Josh Gattis joined the program, and this philosophy has reared its head throughout the recruiting process as well.

In the 2022 class, Spearman (Texas) High four-star athlete Brenen Thompson is one of the more explosive and elusive players in the cycle, and Michigan offered the uber-athletic prospect on April 10.

Thompson updated where his recruitment is currently despite all the coronavirus-related confusion and also spoke about his Michigan offer.

“It was amazing for sure,” Thompson told Wolverine Digest. “Just having all the options I have is a blessing. I had a couple visits planned, but they got cancelled.”

Ranked as the No. 26 player at his position in the country, Thompson is intrigued by what a future at Michigan could look like.

“I’ve heard the facilities there are amazing,” Thompson said. “I love how they take academics seriously.”

Those reasons are part of why Thompson is now interested in taking a visit to see U-M’s campus since he holds an offer from the Wolverines.

Last season, Thompson played quarterback, running back and wide receiver for his high school team, and the combination of his skill set and clear athletic talent would make the 2022 recruit an impact player at any college in the country.

“I can play anywhere on the field and make the team better,” Thompson said. “My strengths are my speed in open space, my ability to make people miss and my playmaking ability.”

According to 247Sports.com, Thompson runs a 10.32-second time in the 100 meter dash and a 21.51 time in the 200 meter dash, both blazing speeds. Naturally, other schools are interested in earning Thompson’s pledge, and Oklahoma, Florida State, Auburn, Texas A & M and Ole Miss has all extended offers recently.

Holloman hears from Harbaugh

In the 2021 cycle, Michigan still sits in good position for West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back Donovan Edwards, but the still is likely interested in adding two players at the position for the ’21 cycle.

That said, Michigan has kept an open stream of communication with Auburn Hills (Mich.) Avondale three-star David Holloman.

Ranked as the No. 4 in-state running back in his class, Holloman brings a host of raw speed, quickness and agility to the table. Last season, Holloman recorded 1,548 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns on over 11 yards per carry as a junior, and his speed caused opponents headaches all season long.

As the younger brother of Joshuwa Holloman, who went on to run track and field for the University of Cincinnati and Eastern Michigan, the 2021 prospect holds 17 offers and continues to hear from the Michigan staff.

“I know Coach Jim Harbaugh personally, both Jim Harbaugh and Jay Harbaugh,” Holloman told Wolverine Digest. “I like Michigan, well, actually I love Michigan. I have been up there a few times to get a feel of the culture and how they are. Harbaugh is a really good man, a great person and I trust him. He has been contacting me recently and building our relationship.”

Among an array of visits, Holloman jumped to one of the Wolverines’ key victories from a season ago as his top-ranking moment in Ann Arbor.

“My favorite moment was the Michigan and Michigan State game when I went there and watched the Wolverines play,” Holloman said. “[I liked] how everyone competed, and I can really see a clear-eyed vision of myself in the same jersey.”

Recently, Holloman has been hearing a lot from Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska and Washington State, participating in a series of phone and FaceTime calls with the schools.

Holloman is a player to keep an eye on as U-M looks to secure multiple running back commitments for the 2021 class, and he is yet to lock in an official visit schedule.

How would you feel about Michigan reeling in a pair of in-state prospects at the running back position for the 2021 cycle? Donovan Edwards is a well-rounded recruit that has interest from across the country, while Holloman is a speed demon that can take any carry to the house. Let us know!