Stud EDGE Rusher To Officially Visit Michigan This Weekend
It feels like Michigan is starting to pick up steam on the recruiting trail after a rather dull spring. With official visits underway now that we're in the month of June, Sherrone Moore and Co. are preparing to host some big time prospects from around the country. Elkhart (Ind.) High EDGE rusher Mariyon Dye is one of those prospects.
In late-May, Dye released a top group consisting of Tennessee, Georgia, Penn State, Florida State, Ohio State, Purdue, LSU and of course, Michigan. Now this weekend, he'll be in Ann Arbor after visiting once already in November.
Dye was originally scheduled to visit Georgia this weekend, but those plans have obviously changed as he'll now be at Michigan instead. As for the rest of the month, he's expected to visit Ohio State next weekend, Florida State on June 18 and Tennessee on June 21. Experts had been saying that Ohio State may be the team to beat, but the change of plans to see Michigan has some thinking the Wolverines and Buckeyes are now running neck and neck. The next two weeks of visits are going to be huge in determining where Dye plays his college football.