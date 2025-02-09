Tom Brady’s epic rant provides secret to his 'superhero' status as NFL quarterback (WATCH)
Tom Brady, the former Michigan quarterback who went on to become an NFL legend, is once again capturing attention as he makes the media rounds ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. As always, Brady's insights are valued, but one recent segment with Colin Cowherd was particularly compelling. In a two-minute rant, Brady discussed what truly made him a "superhero" as a quarterback—and it had little to do with raw athletic ability. Instead, Brady pointed to his obsession with film study and preparation, explaining how it was his deep understanding of his opponents that set him apart.
Brady emphasized that his ability to break down film allowed him to know his opponents’ tendencies better than they did themselves. This knowledge gave him a kind of advantage that most players simply couldn’t replicate, allowing him to operate on another level. To him, it was almost like playing with the cheat codes on offense. As he explained it, preparation was the key to success, and that dedication to the mental aspect of the game allowed him to excel even in high-pressure situations.
When you take a closer look at Brady's career statistics, it's easy to see that his methodical approach to the game clearly paid off. Brady finished his remarkable career with 286 combined wins between the regular season and the playoffs, the most by any player in NFL history. He also holds the record for most regular season wins, with 251. Beyond that, Brady set numerous NFL records, including career passing completions (7,753), career passing attempts (12,050), career passing touchdowns (649), and career passing yards (89,214).
In addition to his regular season records, Brady also rewrote the playoff record books. He holds the NFL record for career playoff quarterback wins (35), career playoff passing yards (13,400), and career playoff passing touchdowns (88). But perhaps Brady's most impressive achievement is his unparalleled success in the Super Bowl. With seven championships to his name, Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to achieve such a feat. His dominance in the big game also extends to individual records. Brady is the all-time leader in Super Bowl passing yards (3,039), completions (277), touchdown passes (21), and Super Bowl starts (10).
Brady’s remarkable longevity also contributed to his legendary status. At 43 years old, he became the oldest player to appear in a Super Bowl in Super Bowl LV and, fittingly, he was named the game’s MVP.
Given his extensive list of records and his unrivaled success in the NFL, it’s hard to argue with Brady’s assessment of what made him great. While many focus on his physical skills, Brady’s success stemmed from his tireless preparation. His approach to film study and understanding the game from a strategic angle allowed him to outsmart opponents and elevate his game to extraordinary heights.
For aspiring quarterbacks, Brady’s words are a valuable lesson. If you want to carve out a long and successful career in the NFL, it’s not just about physical talent. Mental preparation—knowing your opponent and mastering the art of the game—can make all the difference, just as it did for Brady, who defined success at the highest level of football for over two decades.
