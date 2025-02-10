Tom Brady's $800,000 watch draws plenty of attention at Super Bowl
Tom Brady, former Michigan quarterback and NFL legend, has made the successful transition to broadcasting with Fox Sports. On Sunday, he had his first opportunity to call a Super Bowl, adding yet another milestone to his illustrious career. Known as the most decorated quarterback in NFL history, Brady’s analysis during the game drew significant attention. However, it wasn’t just his football insight that had viewers talking—it was his choice of watch.
As Brady called the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, fans quickly noticed the timepiece on his wrist: an $800,000 Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon. The stunning watch, which has a reported price tag around $740,000, features 48.92 carats of yellow sapphires and 1.32 carats of white diamonds, making it a truly eye-catching accessory.
Given Brady’s impressive financial background—having earned $300 million during his NFL career As he continues his broadcasting journey, it’s evident that Brady’s expertise both on and off the field makes him a true icon in sports.
Noteworthy career accomplishments:
Brady finished his remarkable career with 286 combined wins between the regular season and the playoffs, the most by any player in NFL history. He also holds the record for most regular season wins, with 251. Beyond that, Brady set numerous NFL records, including career passing completions (7,753), career passing attempts (12,050), career passing touchdowns (649), and career passing yards (89,214).
In addition to his regular season records, Brady also rewrote the playoff record books. He holds the NFL record for career playoff quarterback wins (35), career playoff passing yards (13,400), and career playoff passing touchdowns (88). But perhaps Brady's most impressive achievement is his unparalleled success in the Super Bowl. With seven championships to his name, Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to achieve such a feat. His dominance in the big game also extends to individual records. Brady is the all-time leader in Super Bowl passing yards (3,039), completions (277), touchdown passes (21), and Super Bowl starts (10).
Brady’s remarkable longevity also contributed to his legendary status. At 43 years old, he became the oldest player to appear in a Super Bowl in Super Bowl LV and, fittingly, he was named the game’s MVP.
