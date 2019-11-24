Ten Things I Thought Would Happen For Michigan Against Indiana

As the game between Michigan and Indiana approached, it started to feel like Indiana might really make things tough for the Wolverines. Some experts even picked the Hoosiers to upset the Wolverines, but that didn't come close to happening. The Wolverines obviously ended up dominating, winning 39-14, but I wasn't as dominant in my predictions. Take a look...

Player Predictions

Ronnie Bell will score a touchdown — HIT

FINALLY! It was Bell's only catch, it happened early with 5:45 left in the first quarter and it was only for six yards, but it was worth six points. The sophomore has now been surpassed by Nico Collins for the team lead in receiving yards but he's still pacing the receivers with 38 grabs.

Shea Patterson will throw for at least 250 yards — HIT

For the second week in a row, Patterson was on fire through the air. He finished the day 20-of-32 for 366 yards and five touchdowns. Unfortunately he did throw an interception late in the game, but he was still very sharp and led the Wolverines to a dominant victory.

Hassan Haskins will lead the team in rushing — MISS

Close, but no cigar. Haskins did pace all runners with 13 carries but he finished with just 44 yards rushing behind Zach Charbonnet's 46. Haskins did add a nice three-yard catch that resulted in a first down but he was kept in check as a ball carrier.

Quinn Nordin will make at least two field goals — MISS

I fell short on this prediction but on the field, Nordin did not. He only attempted one field goal on the day, a make from 27 yards, so while this prediction was a miss, U-M's apparent starting kicker was perfect on the day.

Cameron McGrone will record at least six tackles — MISS

We discussed this before the game. For as good as Cam McGrone has been in terms of flashing, showing off his speed and making a few impact plays, he actually hasn't racked up many tackles. Against the Hoosiers, he had just three, which obviously fell short of my prediction. Still, he's a future star and will never watch from the sidelines again as long as he's healthy.

Team Predictions

A freshman will score a touchdown — MISS

Michigan scored five touchdowns in the game but none of them were by rookies. Junior Nico Collins had three, junior Donovan Peoples-Jones had one and so did sophomore Ronnie Bell.

A Michigan cornerback will intercept another pass — MISS

I feel like taking credit for this, since freshman nickel corner Daxton Hill did intercept a pass, but he did it as a true safety stepping in for injured Brad Hawkins. No other corners really had a shot at intercepting a pass, so this one goes down as a miss.

Michigan will record at least 2.5 sacks — HIT

Pretty straight forward here — senior Josh Uche, junior Kwity Paye and sophomore Aidan Hutchinson all recorded a sack apiece for a total of three. Coming into the game this was an interesting storyline to watch because Indiana was only allowing 1.5 sacks per game. Michigan obviously got the best of the Hoosiers in what usually proves to be a crucial area of the game.

Michigan will hold Stevie Scott to less than 75 yards rushing — HIT

Coming into the game, Scott was averaging 79.1 rushing yards per game, so holding him to just 54 was damn impressive by the Michigan defense. Scott did score the first touchdown of the game, but for the most part he was held in check averaging just 4.2 yards per carry.

Michigan will cover the 8.5-point spread — HIT

Michigan covered and did so with ease winning 39-14. Historically, the Wolverines haven't been very good against the spread but they have been over the last few weeks. Beatdowns of Maryland, Michigan State and most recently Indiana have U-M playing confidently with Ohio State looming next week.

Did you make any of your own predictions? How did you do? Comment below!!!