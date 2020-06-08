Thomas Cole Calls Ed Warinner 'One Of The Best Coaches In The Country'

Earlier in the day, 2021 San Luis Obispo (Calif.) High three-star offensive tackle Thomas Cole placed Michigan into his top five along with Cal, UCLA, Arizona and Oregon State.

Like many recruits across the country, Cole is accelerating his process a little bit due to the uncertainty regarding official and unofficial visits. Right now, prospects are not allowed to visit college campuses until after July 31, nor are coaches allowed to evaluate or visit football players in their home towns. The summer months are typically a busy time for recruiting due to the plethora of camps that are held, but the '21 cycle in unfolding differently.

Cole, who stands at 6-7 and 265 pounds, is an athletic two-way player for the Tigers who allows plays basketball during the winter months. Michigan offered Cole as an offensive tackle, and Wolverine Digest caught up with the west coast prospect to learn more about his interest in the U-M program.

“Coach [Ed] Warinner is one of the best coaches in the country, and Michigan is such a dominant program,” Cole said. “It's hard to deny that opportunity.”

Shortly after receiving his Michigan offer a month ago, Cole said he had a conversation planned with his family and Coach Warinner so that the two sides could learn more about each other. Since that time, Cole has stayed in touch with the U-M offensive line coach, and the early returns are quite positive.

“We are continuing to build our relationship, and I'm learning more about his coaching style,” Cole said.

In April, Michigan had 10 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, four of which were offensive lineman. That type of production speaks to Warinner's ability to develop players, and Cole already knows that Michigan offers a quality coaching staff. What he does not know if how the area around campus and the city of Ann Arbor will mesh with him personally.

“I would love to make my official visits, but I don't know if I will get the chance,” Cole said.

With that said, Cole is in a bit of a wait-and-see period since visits are off the table, and the three-star said that he does not have a timeline in terms of his collegiate decision. But out of the schools in his top group, Cole has already visited UCLA for a summer camp and took an unofficial visit to Oregon State, so he is at least familiar with the setting at those two programs.

In terms of his offseason focus, Cole is expecting to play both ways for San Luis Obispo once again, so he's really honed his attention on improving his cardio and working on the technical aspect of his game as well.

“It's been going great,” Cole said. “I've improved my footwork a lot, and I think it's going to be a game changer for when [the] season finally happens,” Cole said.

Right now, Warinner has helped Michigan land one of the better offensive line groups in the country with a trio of four-star prospects committed (Raheem Anderson, Greg Crippen, Giovanni El-Hadi) and another three-star prospect (Tristan Bounds) to round out the group. Cole would give the Wolverines extra versatility and the option to play El-Hadi inside if need be since Bounds looks more like a pure outside tackle prospect.

How would you feel about Michigan's work in collecting offensive line pledges if Cole were to round out the group? Should the Wolverines still leave a spot open for Rocco Spindler if that were to happen? Let us know!