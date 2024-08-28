Three Wolverines cut by Jim Harbaugh, L.A. Chargers as NFL trims rosters to 53
With preseason coming to a close, NFL franchises were required to trim their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday, and the fate's of several former Michigan football players were determined.
Four former Wolverines were in battles to remain on former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh's roster with the Los Angeles Chargers, but only one — linebacker Junior Colson — made the cut. The Chargers waived offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart, defensive lineman Chris Hinton and wide receiver Cornelius Johnson on Tuesday.
Colson was a third round pick of the Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft, while Johnson was selected in the seventh round by Los Angeles. Barnhart signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent following the draft. Hinton, meanwhile, went undrafted in 2022 but signed with the New York Giants as a free agent following that year's draft. Following practice squad stints with the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons, Hinton was signed by the Chargers in November 2022 and made the active roster in December of that year.
As of now, 45 former Michigan players remain on 53-man rosters throughout the NFL, while 19 former Wolverines have been waived. We've compiled a list of both groups below:
Michigan Players On NFL Rosters
- San Francisco 49ers — WR Ronnie Bell, K Jake Moody, CB Ambry Thomas
- Cincinnati Bengals — RB Chris Evans, S Daxton Hill, DT Kris Jenkins Jr., P Brad Robbins, CB D.J. Turner
- Cleveland Browns — LB Devin Bush, DT Maurice Hurst, OG Zak Zinter
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers — OG Ben Bredeson
- Los Angeles Chargers — LB Junior Colson
- Kansas City Chiefs — DE Mike Danna
- Indianapolis Colts — LB Cameron McGrone, DE Kwity Paye
- Washington Commanders — CB Mike Sainristil
- Dallas Cowboys — CB Jourdan Lewis, TE Luke Schoonmaker, DT Mazi Smith
- Miami Dolphins — OT Ryan Hayes
- Philadelphia Eagles — EDGE Brandon Graham, OG Trevor Keegan
- New York Giants — OG Jon Runyan
- New York Jets — DE Braiden McGregor
- Detroit Lions — OG Graham Glasgow, DE Aidan Hutchinson
- Green Bay Packers — EDGE Rashan Gary
- New England Patriots — OG Mike Onwenu, S Jabrill Peppers, EDGE Josh Uche
- Los Angeles Rams — RB Blake Corum, CB Josh Wallace
- Baltimore Ravens — EDGE David Ojabo, LB Josh Ross
- New Orleans Saints — C Cesar Ruiz
- Seattle Seahawks — TE A.J. Barner, LB Michael Barrett, DT Mike Morris, C Olu Oluwatimi
- Pittsburgh Steelers — WR Roman Wilson
- Houston Texans — WR Nico Collins
- Tennessee Titans — EDGE Jaylen Harrell
- Minnesota Vikings — QB J.J. McCarthy, S Josh Metellus
Michigan Players Waived By NFL Franchises
- San Francisco 49ers — C Drake Nugent
- Chicago Bears — DT Michael Dwumfour
- Cleveland Browns — CB Vincent Gray
- Los Angeles Chargers — OL Karsen Barnhart, DL Chris Hinton, WR Cornelius Johnson
- Arizona Cardinals — WR Daylen Baldwin
- Atlanta Falcons — OL Andrew Stueber
- Detroit Lions — TE Sean McKeon
- Green Bay Packers — DB Gemon Green
- Carolina Panthers — EDGE Luiji Vilain
- Las Vegas Raiders — TE Zach Gentry
- New Orleans Saints — LB Khaleke Hudson
- Pittsburgh Steelers — WR Tarik Black
- Houston Texans — OL Ladarius Henderson
- Tennessee Titans — RB Hassan Haskins
- Minnesota Vikings — OL Chuck Filiaga
