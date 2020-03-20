WolverineDigest
Tom Brady Is Officially A Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Brandon Brown

Per Tom Brady's personal Instagram account, the 42-year old, 20-year veteran is under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brady's contract is for two years and $50 million, all guaranteed. That also includes another $9 million in incentives, or $4.5 million in incentives per year. The contract also prohibits tags and trades and seems to give Brady the power to continue his career elsewhere after two seasons in Tampa should he choose to keep playing.

We've been covering the Tom Brady situation for a few days now and have had some pretty good stuff over the course of the development.

Tom Brady Is A Patriot No More

Tom Brady Set To Become A Buccaneer

New England Newspapers and Social Media React To Tom Brady’s Departure

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Insider Breaks Down The Tom Brady Acquisition

Four-Star Sophomore CJ Hicks To Visit Michigan ‘Soon’ After Receiving Offer

Michigan has offered some talented players from Ohio recently, including CJ Hicks.

Eric Rutter

Discussing Zavier Simpson's Ranking Among College Basketball's Top 50 Players

Michigan's senior point guard Zavier Simpson was the Wolverines' captain and leader and he received some national attention this year as well.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/20/20

Yesterday we remembered our favorite first round Michigan NCAA Tournament wins ever. Today we reminisce about my favorite second round triumph.

Steve Deace

Newly Offered Safety Rod Moore Talks Michigan Interest

The timing of the U-M offer surprised Rod Moore.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Basketball New And Notes

Sports are on hold but Michigan basketball developments are not.

Brandon Brown

Five-Star Joshua Christopher Nearing Decision

Michigan's already loaded recruiting class could get a big boost if Joshua Cristopher goes blue like many think he will.

Brandon Brown

Steve's Pick: The First Step Of 1989's Magical Run

An interim coach with a team known for early NCAA Tournament flame outs began its storybook run in the 1989 NCAA Tournament against Xavier.

Steve Deace

Analysts: Michigan Football Players Have To Find A Way

Spring practice has been cancelled, but competitors will always find a way, a trio of former Wolverines shared.

MichaelSpath

Long, Rangy Wide Receiver Hal Presley Reacts To Michigan Offer

Michigan has targeted smaller, quicker receivers over the last couple of recruiting classes but Hal Presley fills other needs at 6-4.

Eric Rutter

Brandon's Pick: Reveling In Michigan's 62-59 Upset Win Over Clemson

Michigan pulled off a slight upset over Clemson in the 7-10 matchup in the 2009 NCAA tournament.

Brandon Brown