Tom Brady Is Officially A Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Per Tom Brady's personal Instagram account, the 42-year old, 20-year veteran is under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brady's contract is for two years and $50 million, all guaranteed. That also includes another $9 million in incentives, or $4.5 million in incentives per year. The contract also prohibits tags and trades and seems to give Brady the power to continue his career elsewhere after two seasons in Tampa should he choose to keep playing.

We've been covering the Tom Brady situation for a few days now and have had some pretty good stuff over the course of the development.

Tom Brady Is A Patriot No More



Tom Brady Set To Become A Buccaneer

New England Newspapers and Social Media React To Tom Brady’s Departure

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Insider Breaks Down The Tom Brady Acquisition