Top-Ranked 2022 Safety Kamari Wilson Eager To Visit Michigan

Ranked as the No. 1 safety in the 2022 class, Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood four-star Kamari Wilson is anxious to visit Michigan after picking up an offer from U-M on April 1.

Checking in at 6-1 and 190 pounds, Wilson is one of the most versatile players in the country. Though listed as the top-ranked safety, Wilson spent time at linebacker and wide receiver last year en route to 114 total tackles, five touchdowns, five interceptions and four forced fumbles. Wilson’s skill set could be used in a variety of ways at Michigan.

“I was very excited,” Wilson told Wolverine Digest. “I always wanted [a Michigan offer]. I love their uniforms, Jordan and I just love Michigan.”

Though located down in Florida, Wilson actually has a close friend on the Wolverines squad— George Johnson III— who has sung Michigan’s praises based on his experience in Ann Arbor.

“He says that it’s like a family over there and that I’d love to play for them,” Wilson said. “Me and him are pretty tight, so I would love to go visit them soon.”

With Johnson on the team, Michigan has one built-in recruiter right there, but Wilson was already well up to speed on the Wolverines program. Wilson fancies himself as a versatile player, and he took particular notice of how U-M utilized Jabrill Peppers, another dynamic athlete, during his time in Ann Arbor.

“I know that Jabrill Peppers, that was one of my favorite players and he still is,” Wilson said. “I see how he had a big impact there. When he came in, he played all over the field.”

With a wealth of raw athleticism, Wilson could slot in at multiple positions at the next level. This past season, Wilson learned the finer points of playing safety from his coaches and added weight to better suit the position. However, Wilson enjoyed moving up into the box and making plays around the line of scrimmage in addition to the secondary.

“Most schools are recruiting me at safety, being in the box a little bit coming down,” Wilson said. “Some schools, they see that I’m versatile. I can play anything on the defense. To be honest, I just want to be great in college. Wherever they put me, I’m going to play it my hardest.”

Before the coronavirus put a halt on recruiting visits, Wilson took a trip down to Florida to check out the Gators’ campus and recapped how that trip went.

“I really enjoyed Florida,” Wilson said. “They showed me not just their football program but their school program. For athletes, it was pretty good. Some of their players, the coaches say that 100% of their players graduates this year. That was pretty cool. It was like a family there, and I love how their strength and conditioning coach is. I like how they run that.”

Once visits are back on the table, Wilson said that he “definitely” wants to take a trip to Michigan. Schools like Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Oregon, USC and Virginia Tech are also plays that Wilson would like to check out.

Kamari Wilson looks like a clear-cut playmaker at the next level. Michigan has quite a few upsides according to the dynamic athlete. Where would you use him in college? Offense or defense? In the secondary or in the box? Let us know!