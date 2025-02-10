Top ranked player in Michigan earns "Alpha Dog" honors at Nike Next Ones event
2026 top 100 wide receiver recruit CJ Sadler has been making waves in the recruiting world, showcasing his immense talent at the Nike Next Ones event this past weekend. Sadler, a rising star out of Detroit, Michigan, demonstrated his elite skills by consistently making spectacular catches, even when going up against some of the best competition in the country. He faced off against highly rated 5-star cornerbacks, including former Michigan commit Chris Ewald, and repeatedly made them look foolish with his sharp route running, excellent hands, and exceptional ability to create separation.
Sadler's performance was so impressive that he earned the prestigious "Alpha Dog" award for the event, a well-deserved recognition for a player who not only stood out but dominated his position. The honor speaks to Sadler’s ability to perform under pressure and against top-tier defenders, solidifying his place among the nation’s elite wide receiver prospects.
This remarkable display of talent is certainly catching the attention of top college programs, including Michigan. Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are no strangers to recognizing and targeting young, explosive talent, and they are sure to have their eyes locked on Sadler as his recruitment heats up. Michigan has consistently been one of the most successful programs in the country, and Sadler could be an ideal fit to help continue that legacy of excellence. His skills and potential make him a perfect candidate for the Wolverines' offense, and they will no doubt do everything in their power to get him in the maize and blue.
As Sadler continues to shine on the national stage, it’s clear that the future is bright for the young wide receiver. With a standout performance at the Nike Next Ones event, he has positioned himself as one of the top recruits in the 2026 class, and schools like Michigan will be closely monitoring his progress in the months to come.
