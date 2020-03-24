U-M Pushes For Top 2021 Defensive Line Haul

Looking for its first commitment on the defensive side of the ball in the 2021 class, the Michigan coaching staff, and particularly defensive line coach Shaun Nua, has been working steadfastly to flip the pledge of USC commit Jay Toia.

Taking the field for Simi Valley (Calif.) Grace Brethren, Jay Toia initially issued his pledge to USC back in the summer of 2018. Since that time, though, Toia has kept his recruitment open as he continues to receive overtures from other schools.

Michigan is among the four-star prospects offers, and Toia recently dropped a top group that included the Wolverines.

Out of that group, Toia confirmed that he knows where three of his five official visits will be.

“For sure right now is USC, Michigan and Oregon,” Toia told Wolverine Digest.

From the U-M staff, Nua has taken command of Toia’s recruitment and has left a positive impression up to this point.

“I feel like we have a pretty good relationship,” Toia said. “I talk to him a lot. I like him. He’s a good coach. He has good energy.”

While the Michigan coaching staff received a positive review from 247Sports.com’s No. 10 defensive tackle, the run-stopping prospect touched on why he committed to the Trojans nearly two years ago.

“It’s home,” Toia said. “I grew up in LA, so it was always USC. My cousin is there right now. He committed there, so that was part of the reason I committed there and just because it’s home.”

Mentioning that he has visited USC countless times already, Toia is angling to take his five official visits after the end of his senior season.

“I was planning to take all my visits after the season,” Toia said. “I have just been trying to focus on my senior season. I wasn’t planning on taking any visits during or before.”

Once the regular recruiting calendar resumes, look for Toia to pencil in his official visit to Ann Arbor, which will be his first trip to Michigan.

Also along the defensive line, Hutto (Texas) High four-star defensive end Landyn Watson put out a group of 13 schools that firmly have his attention at the moment, and Michigan made the cut.

Out of 27 total offers, Watson roughly sliced his list of schools in half. Nua is engineering Watson’s recruit as well up to this point, and the Texas product is a fan of his work so far.

Watson told Wolverine Digest that he is especially fond of the Wolverines’ coaching staff and the scheme that U-M employs on defense. These were important factors that helped secure Michigan’s place in his preliminary top group.

At 6-3 and 235 pounds, Watson sheds blocks well and shows patient gap discipline on his highlight tape. Watson quickly builds up a head of steam and is exceedingly difficult to handle on the edges. These qualities helped Watson yield 50 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a junior for the Hutto standout.

Continuing with the theme of Nua making an impact on the recruiting trail, another one of the marquee defensive lineman in the country is reporting a strong relationship with the U-M defensive line coach.

Listed as the No. 5 defensive end on 247Sports.com’s composite scale, Highland Springs (Va.) High four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam totes nearly 30 offers at this point. With programs such as Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina and Michigan in heavy pursuit of his talent, Gilliam worked on paring his list of schools down.

Late last week, Gilliam selected his top 15 teams.

After citing a strong connection to the U-M coaching staff, Gilliam described a previous visit he took to Ann Arbor.

“It was great,” Gilliam told Wolverine Digest. “I saw Michigan’s schemes and the stadium and the environment.”

Both of these aspects appealed to powerful defensive end, and Michigan will look to land an official visit from Virginia’s No. 4 junior as the recruiting cycle continues.