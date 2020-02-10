Update: Graduate Transfers To Keep An Eye On

Last week I made a list of six players in the transfer portal that Michigan could be courting to bolster its roster next fall. One player has been added to the list taking the total to seven. All seven players outlined carry graduate transfer status, meaning they'd be eligible to play during the 2020 season. Five of the seven had a Michigan offer before committing elsewhere, but all of them are worth monitoring for various reasons. A couple of them have now made a decision making U-M's shopping list a little lighter. Could any of the remaining players sport a winged helmet next fall? Here's what we know...

Devery Hamilton - OT (Stanford Cardinal • 6-7, 301) - OFF THE BOARD

The Backstory: Hamilton definitely belonged on the original list as a former Michigan commit. The big tackle is from Baltimore, Md., and played for Biff Poggi at Gilman School. He was committed to Michigan for roughly seven months and would've ended up in Ann Arbor had he not been admitted to Stanford. With the Cardinal struggling, Hamilton decided to leave program for a chance to compete at a high level on the field as he prepares for a potential NFL future. He is also obviously serious about academics. Michigan checks those boxes, which is why Hamilton saw himself as a Wolverine back in 2015.

The Player: Hamilton started six games in 2018 (three at left guard, two at right guard and one at left tackle) and then was slated to be a full-time starter in 2019 before getting injured four games into the season.

The Situation: Unfortunately, hours after publishing the original article, Hamilton announced that he had committed to Duke. The Blue Devils have now added Hamilton, former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice and former Wolverine safety J'Marick Woods to its roster via the transfer portal.

Xavier Kelly - DT (Clemson Tigers • 6-4, 305)

The Backstory: Kelly has family roots in Detroit and was pretty high on the Wolverines as a high school recruit. As a prep star, Kelly trimmed his offer list down to Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon, and TCU before picking the Tigers. Throughout the most of his recruitment, Michigan and Alabama seemed like the frontrunners but he ended up at Clemson.

The Player: Kelly recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble in 256 career snaps over 28 games at Clemson. He played defensive end for the Tigers until moving to defensive tackle for the 2019 season. He was a freak of an athlete coming out of high school but is now north of 300 pounds making him a great fit on the interior of a defensive line.

The Situation: Kelly took an official visit to Arkansas a little over a week ago and he tweeted out, "Great visit," upon returning from Fayetteville. He seems to be getting closer to making a decision and the Razorbacks are probably the leader in the clubhouse. Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, defensive line coach Shaun Nua, director of high school relations Tony Jones and assistant recruiting coordinator Nate Crutchfield all follow Kelly on Twitter. Attention on Twitter isn't always noteworthy, but four current staffers following Kelly is worth mentioning.

Nigel Knott - CB (Alabama Crimson Tide • 5-11, 182)

The Backstory: Considered a consensus 4-star prospect out of Madison, Miss., Knott never visited Michigan but he did have an offer and was recruited on some level. He committed to Alabama as a pretty coveted recruit but never made much of an impact in Tuscaloosa.

The Player: Per BamaCentral.com, Knott played in two games in 2017, and 10 games for the Crimson Tide in 2018, when he listed as a redshirt sophomore. He made his first and only career tackle for the Crimson Tide on special teams against Arkansas. Knott was medically disqualified to continue playing last year, and Nick Saban announced during a September press conference that the defensive back would stay in school but no longer play for the Crimson Tide.

The Situation: Knott has now been medically cleared and is looking for a new home. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua has followed Knott on Twitter, which is obviously a new development since Nua has only been on U-M's staff for about a year. Knott is aware that Nua followed him and is at least giving the Wolverines a look at this point. The lanky corner is being most closely linked to Florida State but hasn't really mentioned any specific schools as major suitors.

Brian Polendey - TE (Miami Hurricanes • 6-6, 245)

The Backstory: Originally from Eugene, Oreg., Polendey finished his prep career in Texas but grew up a die hard fan of the Ducks and all things Pac-12. That made his recruitment interesting but Michigan got involved very early. He routinely mentioned the Wolverines as a team he was interested in and was a big fan of Jim Harbaugh and his usage of tight ends, but it never materialized into much. He obviously ended up at Miami, but there was interest in U-M.

The Player: As a true freshman, Polendey saw action in six games, largely on special teams. In 2018 he saw action in two games before suffering season-ending injury, and last year, Polendey saw action in six games and made his first career start in Miami's bowl game. He finished his career at Miami with one catch for 14 yards.

The Situation: Because of his injury and lack of production, Polendey is getting attention from mostly smaller schools, at least in terms of who has followed him on Twitter. Programs like West Florida, North Alabama, Clarion, Bryant, Texas State and Missouri Southern are monitoring the tight end as are Division I programs like Louisiana, Maryland, Colorado State, Arkansas, Tulane and Texas Tech. I can confirm that Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore is keeping an eye on Polendey, but he doesn't seem like a top priority.

Jovan Swann - DT (Stanford Cardinal • 6-2, 271)

The Backstory: Swann is the lone player on this list that didn't have a Michigan offer coming out of high school, but probably had the most interest in the Wolverines, even with Hamilton being a former commit. Per an article from TheWolverine.com, Swann was born in Michigan and grew up a massive U-M fan. He moved to Indiana at a young age, but never lost sight of his background. Swann ended up reeling in 20 offers as a recruit and heavily considered Indiana and Northwestern before committing to the Cardinal.

The Player: Swann played in all 12 games and made nine starts this past season. He finished the year with 32 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also broke up a pass, forced a fumble and blocked a kick. As a junior he was All-Pac-12 honorable mention and a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic performer in the classroom. He's undersized in terms of his weight, but he's extremely quick off the ball and athletic.

The Situation: As an Indiana kid, Swann has a couple of Wolverine friends in running back Chris Evans and linebacker Cam McGrone, which never hurts. He's also been followed by director of recruiting Matt Dudek and defensive line coach Shaun Nua. Several people in the Michigan media market are also following Swann, which seems to indicate that he's a pretty serious target. With Swann's former teammate and fellow defensive tackle Mike Williams now off the board, Swann may be someone to keep an even closer eye on now.

Mike Williams - DT (Stanford Cardinal • 6-2, 290) - OFF THE BOARD

The Backstory: Williams held a Michigan offer as a recruit but wasn't super high on U-M's board. He reeled in nearly 30 offers as a prep player and eventually learned that he was admitted to Stanford in January of 2016.

The Player: As a redshirt junior last year, Williams started all 12 games for the Cardinal and finished with 24 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries. He's considered an effort guy with good, not great, size and solid athleticism for an interior defensive lineman. Williams finished his career at Stanford with 72 tackles including eight for loss and two sacks.

The Situation: As a Texas kid, most of the local programs recruited Williams, including the Longhorns. When Michigan hired Brian Jean-Mary, who was Williams' lead recruiter at Texas, it seemed like things could get even more interesting. Both head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive line coach Shaun Nua built a bond with Williams and reportedly met with him, but it was all for naught. Williams just announced yesterday that he will finish his college career at SMU. Playing for the Mustangs will give Williams a chance to play closer to home and likely earn a starting spot, which Michigan simply could not offer.

Chibueze Onwuka - DT (Buffalo Bulls • 6-0, 290)

The Backstory: There actually isn't much of a backstory here but Onwuka checks a lot of other boxers for the Wolverines. Onwuka originally walked on at Buffalo and developed into a solid defensive tackle. He's a former wrestler, so he doesn't have much of a recruiting backstory, but does explain why he's been so good as an interior defensive lineman at 6-feet tall.

The Player: Last year, Onwuka started all 13 games at defensive tackle and was named All-MAC Third Team. He ranked sixth on the team in tackles with 43 and also recorded eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He finished his career at Buffalo with 68 tackles and six sacks.

The Situation: Onwuka entered the portal six days ago and hasn't really been very vocal about his plans or interests. I can confirm that Michigan is monitoring the productive defensive tackle and will be keeping an eye on him to see how things play out.

