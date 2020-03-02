WolverineDigest
Video: Will Heininger Talks Excitement Of Spring Football, Developing Season To Season

Brandon Brown

It's always cool to hear stories from former players about different aspects of Michigan football. Earlier today on Inside the Huddle, it was Will Heininger on spring football.

Heininger took us back to when he arrived at Michigan as a 218-pound walk on and explained how he transformed into a 300-pound starter along the defensive line. He also shared a memorable story from the middle of his development and gave his opinion on how everyone within the program is feeling as spring football approaches. Really cool stuff from Heininger.

What are your feelings with spring football just a couple weeks away? What do you think will be the biggest story coming out of the spring? Comment below!!!

