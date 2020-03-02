Video: Will Heininger Talks Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry, Participating In Last Win Over Buckeyes

Former Wolverine defensive tackle Will Heininger was a part of the last team to beat Ohio State in 2011. Now, nearly 10 years later, Heininger almost can't believe that it hasn't happened since.

Heininger stopped by Inside The Huddle to talk about that, the entirety of the rivalry and Michigan football in general.

