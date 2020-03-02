WolverineDigest
Video: Will Heininger Talks Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry, Participating In Last Win Over Buckeyes

Brandon Brown

Former Wolverine defensive tackle Will Heininger was a part of the last team to beat Ohio State in 2011. Now, nearly 10 years later, Heininger almost can't believe that it hasn't happened since.

Heininger stopped by Inside The Huddle to talk about that, the entirety of the rivalry and Michigan football in general.

What do you remember from the 2011 season? When will Michigan get back on track against Ohio State? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/02/20

As the losses to Ohio State in anything that matters to we fans continue to mount, what is your coping mechanism of choice?

Steve Deace

Joparish

20 For 20: Can Michigan Win A Top-Ten Road Game This Fall?

We kick off a new question series focusing on Michigan's 2020 football season with a question about winning big games on the road.

Brandon Brown

MORandy

The Game Is Already Cancelled At My House

39 Saturdays from now, the artist formerly known as the greatest rivalry in college football will renew. But it will do so without me.

Steve Deace

Dlsmith2959

Takeaways From Michigan's Tough Road Loss In Columbus

Michigan went into Columbus looking for revenge against the Buckeyes but came up short.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Shaun Nua Looking For Leadership From Experienced Defensive Linemen

Michigan's starting defensive line unit should be pretty good across the board, but what about behind the known names?

Brandon Brown

MORandy

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State is favored by 3.5 points over the Wolverines in Columbus today.

Jake Sage

Michigan Basketball's NCAA Tournament Seeding: Who You Should Be Rooting For 2.0

Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so Michigan fans need to know who to pull for.

Brandon Brown

Michigan QB Battle Reminds Analyst Of 2004 Competition

Former Michigan lineman and current radio analyst Rueben Riley notes the comparisons for the 2020 QB battle and the 2004 competition.

Jake Karalexis

Over It

Three Questions Surrounding Shea Patterson's Fifth-Year Comments

While speaking to the media at the NFL Combine, Shea Patterson said that he would've loved a fifth year at Michigan.

Brandon Brown

SteveDeace

Michigan Basketball's NCAA Tournament Seeding: Who You Should Be Rooting For

As of right now, BracketMatrix.com has Michigan as a 6 seed.

Brandon Brown