WATCH: Mike Sainristil records first NFL interception
It would bound to happen for the former Michigan Wolverine captain and national champion -- it happened on Sunday. Washington Commanders' cornerback Mike Sainristil came down with his first career NFL interception on Sunday and it came against former MVP, Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens were driving to score and Jackson's pass went off the hands of his tight end when the ball jumped into the air and Sainristil came down with the ball. Washington picked Sainristil to fix its nickel situation and Sainristil has slotted into the starting lineup right away. The former Wolverine has played both nickel and cornerback this season for the Commanders' defense.
Heading into Sunday's tilt with the Ravens, Sainristil had 22 tackles and two PBUs so far into his rookie season.
