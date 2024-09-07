WATCH: Charles Woodson destroys Urban Meyer on Big Noon Kickoff
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer held a perfect record against Michigan during his tenure in Columbus. When you're able to go perfect against your arch nemesis, then there is plenty of room to smack talk. With Big Noon Kickoff in Ann Arbor ahead of the Texas vs. Michigan game, Meyer was seen wearing his Beat Xichigan shirt earlier in the day.
During a segment on Big Noon Kickoff, Meyer was about to pull that shirt out, but Charles Woodson --former Heisman winner at Michigan -- grabbed his shirt and took it away. He ran to the other side of the set and started stepping on the shirt.
Woodson, who appears on Big Noon Kickoff, received a huge standing ovation after stepping on Meyer's shirt.
Meyer's former Ohio State team hasn't defeated Michigan in three straight seasons. Meyer has shown his frustration in recent years when the Buckeyes haven't been able to down the Wolverines. But this year being in Columbus, Ryan Day being on the hotseat, and the Buckeyes building a $20 million roster -- all the pressure is on Ohio State this season.
The Wolverines and Longhorns will kick things off today at Noon ET on FOX.
