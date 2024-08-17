WATCH: Former Michigan DT Kris Jenkins records first NFL sack
Former Michigan football defensive lineman Kris Jenkins Jr. became a second-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bengals were needing some help on the inside of their defensive line and drafted the Michigan run stuffer.
Jenkins came to the Wolverines as an Edge rusher before he bulked up and Michigan moved him inside. The great thing about Jenkins is his versatility and the fact that he can line up anywhere on the defensive line. He's not just a run stuffer but has the skill to get to the quarterback.
That was on display on Saturday during the Bengals' second preseason game. Jenkins showed off his spin move and was able to get to Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams. Although the stats won't count officially, it was his first sack as a Cincinnati Bengal -- it came against the first overall pick of this year's draft.
Jenkins played at Michigan from 2020-2023. He was an All-American in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten selection. Jenkins appeared in 44 games with 32 career starts. During his final year in Ann Arbor, he recorded 37 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks, along with one interception.
