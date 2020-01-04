Way Too Early 2020: Ranking Michigan's Seniors By Hardest To Replace

RLB Josh Uche: Michigan's team leader in QB sacks each of the past two seasons, Uche put up 15.5 total quarterback takedowns in 2018-19, the highest two-year tally by a Wolverine since Brandon Graham had 19.5 in 2008-09.

Don Brown found a unique role for Uche, and the reason he ranks so high is because there doesn't appear to be a natural replacement. It could be redshirt junior Luiji Vilain or redshirt freshman David Ojabo, or maybe even true freshman Jayln Herrell, who was offered late in the recruiting process because he reminded the coaches of Uche in build and style.

Only Vilain has seen the field, and his experience is limited - seven games and one tackle for loss - as he has been recovering from injuries that sidelined him for the entirety of both 2017 and 2018 campaigns.

QB Shea Patterson: This might be one of those 'be careful what you wished for' scenarios, after all, Patterson became just the third quarterback in school history to throw for 3,000 yards in a season and his 23 TDs to eight interceptions is one of the best TD:INT ratios ever by a Wolverine.

But, the expectation is that whoever picks up the mantle from Patterson will actually be a better passer in 2020, more accurate (Patterson completed 56.2 percent of his attempts), and with a bigger arm that can stretch the field and create the big plays necessary in today's explosive-offenses-rule-the-day game.

Replacing an experienced quarterback, though, with an 'improved' version is always tricky, thus ranking Patterson this high.

LG Ben Bredeson: As talented as the six-man 2019 class of offensive linemen is reportedly to be (four of them were rated four-stars and there has been positive chatter since they arrived on campus), there is a serious challenge awaiting position coach Ed Warriner to replace three senior starters and center Cesar Ruiz.

Bredeson is the best of those lineman, a four-year starter at left guard (45 career starts) and a three-time all-conference selection. Some combination of redshirt juniors Chuck Filiaga, Andrew Stueber and Joel Honigford plus redshirt freshman Nolan Rumler will likely compete to replace Bredenson and Michael Onwenu.

LT Jon Runyan Jr.: Whoever starts at quarterback will need to have complete trust in the tackle protecting his blindside. The past two years, that was Runyan, who earned All-Big Ten first-team honors both seasons. Runyan was a more natural guard but to his credit he overcame less-than-ideal physical traits for his position to be a very successful left tackle, rarely beaten off the edge.

Redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes should get first crack at replacing Runyan after starting the first two games of the season in place of an injured Runyan.

Viper Khaleke Hudson: Plenty of folks will focus on his mistakes in this year's loss to Ohio State, but Hudson was more often one of Michigan's top defensive stoppers, leading the team in tackles with 101 in 2019. His 229 stops and 25.5 tackles for loss the past three years are also the most by a Wolverine from 2017-19.

Hudson's offensive-backfield stops peaked in 2017 when he had an astounding 18.5 tackles for loss. The past two years: 3.5 TFL apiece. So the question is, can redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett, considered an even more explosive athlete than Hudson, step in and create greater chaos or will Hudson's reliability be missed?

WLB Jordan Glasgow: Perpetually undervalued by many Michigan fans, Glasgow did his family name proud, putting up 89 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior. In fact, he was consistently U-M's most disruptive linebacker among the trio of Hudson, Cam McGrone and Glasgow.

Redshirt junior Josh Ross, who was the opening-day starter at middle linebacker before an injury put him on the shelf for the final nine games of the regular season, has the versatility to play the WILL (he split time there at MIKE as Michigan's top reserve at both spots) and should immediately replace Glasgow.

CB Lavert Hill: Still arguably one of the best coverage corners in the Big Ten, Hill had an inconsistent senior year and earned a reputation as being too handsy, drawing an abundance of holding and pass interference penalties in 2019. His physical style had benefit, though - he led U-M in pass breakups (10) and interceptions (three).

Michigan, however, has a strong record of replacing its starting corners, and with both senior Ambry Thomas and redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray earning considerable playing time in 2019 - Thomas, who is expected back for another year even emerging as a more dependable CB than Hill -- the program is in good shape.

RG Michael Onwenu: Always one of Michigan's biggest players, at 6-3, 350, Onwenu developed into one of its smartest and most savvy, properly passing off stunts in an effort to get a hat on a hat and protect U-M's quarterback from defensive linemen. He was a fierce run blocker, and the ground game this season blossomed when the coaches committed to power concepts within their inside and outside zone reads.

Perhaps a best-case scenario for Michigan is for Stueber to be able to move inside from tackle to assume Onwenu's job and then let a bevy of others compete to take over for Bredeson.

DE Mike Danna: Michigan's fifth defensive lineman and the first sub to enter most games, Danna made the most of his grad-transfer year, racking up three sacks among 38 total tackles. His strength and speed allowed Brown to get creative with hybrid packages that included three ends and Uche all on the line together.

Like replacing Uche, the question becomes: who is that defensive end U-M will trust after senior Kwity Paye and junior Aidan Hutchinson?

S Josh Metellus: It's really not fair to have Metellus this low, but with the exception of Glasgow there is no other position that has more of a ready-to-go defender waiting in the wings. Sophomore Daxton Hill played in all 13 games, starting three at the end of the year, and with senior Brad Hawkins, Michigan has the potential to have its best safety duo of the Harbaugh era.

TE Sean McKeon: Despite missing three games and parts of two others with an injury, McKeon put up decent numbers as a senior, with 13 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns and finished his career with 60 receptions for 668 yards and six scores. With classmate Nick Eubanks announcing he will be back for a fifth year, however, and depth in redshirt sophomore Luke Schoonmaker and sophomore Erick All, Michigan will continue to perform at tight end.