Welcome to the league rookie: Cleveland Browns rookie Mason Graham may have to negotiate for jersey number
The Cleveland Browns traded down from the second overall pick in this year's NFL Draft to the fifth spot and used that pick to grab former Michigan Wolverine defensive lineman Mason Graham. Graham was labeled a cannot miss prospect by many analysts and Cleveland got a slew of future picks and Graham in the trade. Overall, it looks like Cleveland made a solid move, but fans are fickle, and many are lamenting the Browns decision to not nab Travis Hunter with the second pick.
As they say, what's done is done, and Graham is in Cleveland now. One of the first things a rookie does is meet with the equipment staff to select their jersey number. Graham rocked the double nickel number 55 while he was dominating at Michigan. In a perfect world I am sure he would want to continue the legacy of that number, but in the NFL that is not how it works. His 55 jersey is already claimed by veteran center Ethan Pocic. Graham jokes about what the budget might look like to get that number back.
Being the fifth overall pick should arm Graham with some financial ability to make Pocic a decent offer for his number. Or he can choose the fiscally conservative route and rock the number 94. The ball is in your court now rookie.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
2025 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper has two Michigan football selections as 'winners' and 'losers' following Round 1
Draft Grades: Analysts are not impressed with Miami Dolphins taking Michigan football DT Kenneth Grant
Draft Grades: Mixed emotions on Cleveland Browns taking Michigan football DT Mason Graham 5th overall
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7