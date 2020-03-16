WolverineDigest
WHAT IF: Your Votes On How The Dominoes Might Have Fallen

MichaelSpath

What if Buckeye quarterback JT Barrett was ruled short of a first down in the second overtime of the 2016 Michigan-Ohio State game - we asked that question today, with input from former Wolverine Chris Wormley, and "Inside the Huddle's" Zach Shaw and Brandon Brown weighing in with their thoughts. 

But we wanted to know what you, the fans, felt about the domino effects, beginning with the immediate opportunity to play Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship. 

Screen Shot 2020-03-16 at 5.07.52 PM

The majority of fans are picking the Wolverines to win and move on to play Clemson in the college football semifinals, but that's where the challenge grows - the Tigers went on to win the national title, first blanking Ohio State 31-0 in the semis. 

Screen Shot 2020-03-16 at 5.08.21 PM

Can't argue with these results either. Still, even in defeat, Michigan would have finished 12-2 and third nationally, the program's highest final AP ranking since U-M was No. 1 in 1997. 

Our third question was a bit more complex to consider - what would Michigan's record vs. Ohio State be today under Jim Harbaugh? Would a 2016 victory over the Buckeyes spark greater recruiting success and potential wins on the field of play?

Screen Shot 2020-03-16 at 5.08.33 PM

Maybe one more win against OSU but there's not much more confidence than that, and rightfully so - the Scarlet and Gray have blown out the Wolverines the past two years and U-M's 2017 team was the worst of the Harbaugh era. 

Still, change one moment in time and it could have had a dramatic effect. 

To vote in the three polls follow the link to my Twitter profile. 

