What Ryan Day said to his wife after loss to Michigan
There's no question that Ohio State's fourth consecutive loss to Michigan back on Nov. 30 sent shockwaves through Columbus. The Buckeyes, who had entered the matchup as a three-touchdown favorite, looked completely rattled against a Wolverine defense that held them to a season low 10 points. Following the loss, #FireRyanDay began to trend on social media, with the Buckeye faithful leading the charge to replace Ohio State's head coach.
In a length piece submitted to The Players' Tribune from Jack Sawyer, the veteran defender opened up about how difficult the struggles against Michigan have been, particularly for Day. In fact, things got so bad following a previous loss to Michigan that Day, according to Sawyer, had to pull his kids out of school.
This week, Ryan Day's wife, Nina, also opened up about how difficult things were for their family following the loss to Michigan.
"The weeks between the 'team up north' game and the Tennessee game were brutal," Nina said. "And I was very upset about what was happening to some of our players, my children. It just...it wasn't right."
Although she went on to say that she believes the Buckeye fanbase is made up of great people, Nina acknowledged that there's a portion of that fanbase that has made things difficult.
Folks might remember that former Buckeye QB and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has been extremely open about the Ohio State fanbase, often referring to the "lunatic fringe." As the newest part of the College Gameday crew, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban went as far as to say that Ohio State fans need therapy for their "psychotic obsession" with Michigan.
"The morning after we lost to the 'team up north', there was just a different look in his eye," Nina said. "He was... he got up and he just looked at me, and he's like, 'I have no other choice but to fight my way out of this.'"
With a deep playoff run and potentially a national championship victory against Notre Dame on the way, there's no doubt that Ohio State's postseason success has helped dial down the pressure on Day. The same folks who wanted him fired a few weeks ago are now praising him for his resiliency. But the harsh reality for Day, and his family, is that being the head coach at Ohio State comes with certain expectations - especially when it comes to Michigan.
The two programs will meet again in 316 days, and this time the rivalry shifts back to Ann Arbor. Even if Ohio State enters that matchup as the defending national champions, a fifth consecutive loss to the Wolverines could ultimately prove too much to overcome for Day and his family.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Minnesota stuns Michigan basketball in OT, gives Wolverines first B10 loss
ESPN predicts Michigan football's starting QB in 2025
REPORT: Michigan DC Wink Martindale interviewing for NFL job
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7