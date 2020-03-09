WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Defensive Line

Brandon Brown

Bringing guys back like junior Aidan Hutchinson, senior Kwity Paye and fifth-year senior Carlo Kemp definitely make for a strong 75% of a starting defensive line. Throw in 303-pound sophomore Christopher Hinton, who was a five-star talent coming out of high school, and you have the makings of a very strong starting unit. Behind those guys, however, are a lot of question marks.

What we know...

Hinton is ready to start. At 6-5, 303 pounds, Hinton is the second-largest defensive lineman on U-M's roster, behind 305-pound Mazi Smith. He finished his freshman year playing a lot of snaps, including 36 against Alabama, which was the most of any interior defensive lineman. That tells me that he got more and more comfortable as the season progressed and is definitely ready for an expanded role. He only recorded 10 tackles on the year but he should be able to double or even triple that without much difficulty.  

What we're wondering...

Is Smith ready to contribute? At 305 pounds, Smith is the heaviest defensive tackle on the roster, and he's a high-level athlete as well, yet he couldn't find the field despite U-M being thin at his exact position. How come? Playing on the interior of the defensive line can be tough for freshmen but the Wolverines could've used Smith last year or at least tried him out in four games under the new redshirt rule, but we didn't see that. To me, that means Smith has a long way to go. 

Can he get where he needs to be through spring ball and fall camp this year? He needs to. The Wolverines are even thinner at defensive tackle this year and another sophomore in Hinton is likely going to be called up to start. Smith needs to figure it out and in a hurry.

A prediction...

I think before the season is over, Hinton and Smith will start a game together on the interior of the defensive line. I don't know if it comes because they both end up being more effective than Kemp or if Kemp gets a little dinged up like we saw in 2019, but I think it will happen. When your two biggest, most athletic defensive tackles are sophomores, and you're already thin at the position, I don't see why you don't let them learn and grow together at least on some level. I'm not sure you want to lean on those two guys for 50 snaps against Wisconsin, but I certainly think they should get some significant run.

What do you like about the defensive line? What worries you about the group? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Makes The Cut For Handful Of Top 2021 Prospects

Michigan thoroughly in the mix for bevy of junior standouts.

Eric Rutter

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/09/20

Comparing how Michigan's basketball season ended compared to our preseason prediction, and then looking ahead to the post-season.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

20 For 20: Which Sophomore Makes The Biggest Leap?

Players often make a huge jump from freshman to sophomore year. Which sophomore makes the biggest leap for the Wolverines in 2020?

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Analysis: Lackluster Defense Dooms Wolverines In 83-70 Loss At Maryland

Michigan closed out the regular season with its third poor defensive performance in four games, raising concerns as tournament time begins.

MichaelSpath

by

Over It

20 For 20: Which Wolverine Will Finish His Career With The Biggest Bang?

Who will have the greatest final season in a winged helmet?

Brandon Brown

by

LOHIS

Something To Consider Before Filling Out Your NCAA Tournament Bracket

A week from now, much of America will be focused on trying to win their NCAA tournament office pool. Here's something to consider ahead of time.

Steve Deace

Video: Austin Davis On Returning For Fifth-Year, Relationship With Zavier Simpson, More

Austin Davis' play has resulted in Juwan Howard rewarding the backup big man with the opportunity to return for a fifth year.

Brandon Brown

by

dhoni

Video: Wolverines Talk Shutout, Playoff Sweep Of Spartans

Strauss Mann, Johnny Beecher and Nick Blankenburg discuss Michigan's second straight 3-0 win over Michigan State.

Jonathan Knight

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Maryland Terrapins

Maryland is favored by four points over Michigan in College Park today.

Jake Sage

Analyst: Jon Teske 'Going Left' Could Be A Game-Changer

In Michigan's win over Nebraska, senior center Jon Teske showed off a brand-new move in the post, and it could pay off big for the Wolverines.

MichaelSpath