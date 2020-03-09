What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Defensive Line

Bringing guys back like junior Aidan Hutchinson, senior Kwity Paye and fifth-year senior Carlo Kemp definitely make for a strong 75% of a starting defensive line. Throw in 303-pound sophomore Christopher Hinton, who was a five-star talent coming out of high school, and you have the makings of a very strong starting unit. Behind those guys, however, are a lot of question marks.

What we know...

Hinton is ready to start. At 6-5, 303 pounds, Hinton is the second-largest defensive lineman on U-M's roster, behind 305-pound Mazi Smith. He finished his freshman year playing a lot of snaps, including 36 against Alabama, which was the most of any interior defensive lineman. That tells me that he got more and more comfortable as the season progressed and is definitely ready for an expanded role. He only recorded 10 tackles on the year but he should be able to double or even triple that without much difficulty.

What we're wondering...

Is Smith ready to contribute? At 305 pounds, Smith is the heaviest defensive tackle on the roster, and he's a high-level athlete as well, yet he couldn't find the field despite U-M being thin at his exact position. How come? Playing on the interior of the defensive line can be tough for freshmen but the Wolverines could've used Smith last year or at least tried him out in four games under the new redshirt rule, but we didn't see that. To me, that means Smith has a long way to go.

Can he get where he needs to be through spring ball and fall camp this year? He needs to. The Wolverines are even thinner at defensive tackle this year and another sophomore in Hinton is likely going to be called up to start. Smith needs to figure it out and in a hurry.

A prediction...

I think before the season is over, Hinton and Smith will start a game together on the interior of the defensive line. I don't know if it comes because they both end up being more effective than Kemp or if Kemp gets a little dinged up like we saw in 2019, but I think it will happen. When your two biggest, most athletic defensive tackles are sophomores, and you're already thin at the position, I don't see why you don't let them learn and grow together at least on some level. I'm not sure you want to lean on those two guys for 50 snaps against Wisconsin, but I certainly think they should get some significant run.

