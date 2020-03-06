What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Offensive Line

Michigan's offensive line was loaded with experience in 2019 but that is not going to be the case heading into the 2020 season. Right tackle Jalen Mayfield, who is just a redshirt sophomore, is the only returning starter, and he's hardly a grizzled veteran at this point.

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner has arguably the most important job of any assistant this spring and then in fall camp as he's tasked with finding a starting O-line. Warinner is a grizzled veteran and most Michigan fans should feel good about the job he'll do even with a lot of uncertainty.

What we know...

We know that right tackle is in good shape. Mayfield did a great job there last year as a first-year starter and really proved his worth in the regular season finalé against Ohio State's Chase Young. Mayfield never came off the field and was matched up with Young for most of the afternoon. The soon-to-be top-three pick in the NFL Draft did not record a stat against Michigan on that day and Mayfield is a big reason why. He received the highest grade of any Michigan lineman that day according to Pro Football Focus and was given honorable mention honors shortly after according to the coaches.

At 6-5, 319 pounds, Mayfield is no longer considered undersized. Coming out of high school, he was, but possessed a great frame and outstanding athleticism. Now that the body is Big Ten ready, his future is extremely bright at U-M.

What we're wondering...

Left tackle Jon Runyan Jr., left guard Ben Bredeson, center Cesar Ruiz and right guard Michael Owenu were all at the NFL Combine last week, so they're on to the next chapter. That means that Warinner will have to find four new guys up front to keep quarterbacks clean and open up holes for running backs to run through. So, who starts?

It's an easy question when it comes to what we're wondering most about the offensive line, but there aren't many easy answers. Mayfield is locked in, and there seems to be one other no-brainer, but the rest of the spots are very much up for grabs.

Since redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes started at left tackle last year while Runyan was out hurt, it seems likely that he'll be the guy at left tackle in 2020. The three interior spots, however, are very much mysteries.

A prediction...

My predictions for this piece then, are who will start at left guard, center and right guard.

Since Karsen Barnhart played left tackle in two games as a true freshman last season, I'll slot him in at left guard. Obviously the positions are different, but I believe he's one of the five best linemen on the roster so getting him into the lineup is a must. Keeping him on the left side means he doesn't have to change his stance much, even though playing guard vs. tackle is quite different. He was listed at 6-4, 301 pounds last year, so I'd be surprised if he's not north of 310 pounds by now.

At center, I'll go with Zach Carpenter. He seems to be the popular choice right now and with his size at 6-5, 320 pounds, bulk and strength, he's going to be a load in there whenever his number is called. He didn't see any action last year as a true freshman so if it is him, it's going to be a big jump from what he's used to.

At right guard I'll slot in Andrew Stueber. Like Barnhart, Stueber has been a tackle, earning two starts at right tackle two seasons ago, so sliding down to right guard shouldn't be too big of a change, at least stance wise and positionally on the line. At 6-7, Stueber is a little taller than a typical guard, but at 334 pounds, he definitely has the size and likely the strength to play inside. He's not the athlete that Hayes or Mayfield is, so guard could actually end up being a great spot for him.

Based on those predictions, that gives Michigan a startling line that looks like this...

LT - Ryan Hayes • 6-7, 299

LG - Karsen Barnhart • 6-4, 301

C - Zach Carpenter • 6-5, 320

RG - Andrew Stueber • 6-7, 334

RT - Jalen Mayfield • 6-5, 319

Keep in mind that the weights are from last year's roster. There's a good chance that guys have gained weight, especially Hayes, who is naturally longer and leaner than most, and Barnhart, who is in just year two at Michigan. Carpenter could've added weight too as a youngster, but at 320 pounds as a true freshman, it's not really necessary.

Who do you think will start where? How good can Mayfield be in year two as a starter? Comment below!!!