What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Tight Ends

Getting Nick Eubanks back for a fifth year was a great development for Michigan at the tight end position and solidifies the group as a couple of younger, inexperienced, yet high-ceiling guys come along.

What we know...

Fifth-year senior Nick Eubanks is going to lead the way. Last year, Eubanks led all tight ends with 25 catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns. With Sean McKeon off to the NFL, it's going to be Eubanks' show. At 6-5, 256 pounds, Eubanks has great size for the position but also runs extremely well and is more of a playmaker than McKeon was. As the Wolverines break in four new offensive linemen and a new quarterback, having a dependable, experienced tight end can be crucial to an offenses's success and the Wolverines have that in Eubanks.

What we're wondering...

Just how good are Luke Schoonmaker and Erick All? Both tight ends played other positions in high school and bring a lot of athleticism to the position. All was a jumbo wide receiver in high school, making him a real threat as a pass catcher. He was lauded as an early enrollee but only caught one ball for 10 yards last year as a rookie. At 6-4, 229 pounds, he's put on some good weight and will likely be listed heavier than that as the 2020 season rolls around. Schoonmaker did it all in high school. The long, lanky athlete played wide receiver and tight end, but made most of his plays as a dual-threat quarterback. At 6-6, 242 pounds, he's really transformed his body at Michigan but still runs like a deer, which should make him a threat up the seams. He caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown last year, his third year in the program. I don't think incoming freshman Matt Hibner will be called upon to do much, but he's a nice blend of traditional tight end and athlete as well. MGoBlue.com lists Hibner at 6-4, 230 pounds, so he'll probably be heavier than All when he steps foot on campus. The position should be in good shape with a very experienced guy in Eubanks, young guys who have played a little bit in All and Schoonmaker, and a high-upside guy like Hibner arriving in June.

A prediction...

I think Erick All is going to take a big jump in year No. 2. He was praised during spring football and fall camp last year as a young, skinny guy who loves to stick his face in the fan. Even though he was the youngest, lightest and probably the weakest tight end on the roster, tight ends coach Sherrone Moore would often talk about how the youngster liked to block.

"He craves it; literally craves [contact],” Moore said. “Even if there’s somebody out of the way he wants to go find someone to hit. They call him the ‘heat-seeking missile’ in my room because he just tries to seek and destroy anything that’s there. It’s a really cool mindset for a guy that was undersized in high school and to be here now."

All was on the field a decent amount as a true freshman and was definitely one of Shea Patterson's reads near the end zone. That didn't result in any stats, but it was clear that Moore trusted him last year. That trust will go up in year No. 2 and so will All's production. I see him catching at least 15 balls for at least 250 yards and three or more scores.

