Where Michigan football ranks in latest advanced analytics heading into 2025 season
Sherrone Moore went and did what he could to make sure Michigan isn't going to have another 8-5 season. Entering his second year as the head coach, Moore signed the sixth-best recruiting class in the 2025 cycle and brought in two quarterbacks to compete for the starting job. After having the 131st-ranked passing attack, Michigan signed the top-ranked quarterback in the '25 cycle and signed veteran Mikey Keene from the transfer portal -- who threw for nearly 3,000 yards in each of the past two seasons. Moore also filled needs via the portal by signing a couple of former five-star defensive linemen: Damon Payne Jr. and Tre Williams.
RELATED: Five Michigan Football players who could earn All-American honors in 2025
With spring ball on the horizon, ESPN released its preseason SP+ rankings. Analytic guru Bill Connelly uses a few different metrics to rank the teams. He uses returning production, recent recruiting, and recent on-field success when determining where teams rank.
According to the analytics, Michigan is the 13th-ranked team entering 2025. The Wolverines' offense is ranked 51st in the nation, Michigan's defense is ranked third overall, and special teams coms in at 22nd in the country.
The top-ranked team entering '25 is Ohio State after winning the national title.
SP+'s top five entering 2025:
1. Ohio State
2. Alabama
3. Penn State
4. Georgia
5. Notre Dame
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
NFL Draft: Three Michigan football players in analyst's top-10 prospect list
Michigan Football: Could Sherrone Moore be the next coach to join elite company?
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7