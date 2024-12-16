Where Michigan's Sherrone Moore ranks among first-year college football head coaches
It was a first season filled with highs and lows for Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, who had the difficult task of replacing Jim Harbaugh, much of the Wolverines' coaching staff and several key players this fall.
Michigan fell well short of its preseason goals of repeating as Big Ten champions for the fourth consecutive season, reaching the College Football Playoff and, ultimately, competing for a second national title. However, the Wolverines defeated rivals Michigan State and Ohio State, and assembled an excellent 2025 recruiting class centered around the No. 1 overall prospect, quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Looking at the full picture of Moore's performance in Year 1, USA Today's Paul Myerberg assigned Michigan's head coach a 'B' letter grade for the 2025 season. Here's what Myerberg had to say in support of his grade:
"Moore’s grade would’ve been much lower had he not led Michigan to yet another win against Ohio State. That changes the complexion of a season that had to that point been defined by missed opportunities and one of the worst offenses in recent program history."
With 25 head coaches taking over new programs last offseason, Moore's grade of a 'B' was tied for 11th alongside James Madison's Bob Chesney, Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Louisiana-Monroe's Bryant Vincent.
Moore will conclude his first season on New Year's Eve when Michigan battles No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla. (Dec. 31 / Noon ET).
