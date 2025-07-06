Where Phil Steele ranks Michigan football in 2025 Big Ten Power Rankings
National college football analyst Phil Steele, who comes out with a yearly preview magazine, revealed his Big Ten power rankings ahead of the 2025 season.
Steele uses nine different methods to come up with his rankings. That includes his Plus/Minus Power Ratings, which are the basis of these Big Ten Football rankings. These rankings include decimals, based on the team, which are derived from a combination of last year’s results, against strength of schedule, and then combined with his plus/minus ratings to create the totals.
Steele predicts Michigan to finish fourth in the Big Ten. He has the Wolverines trailing Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon in the conference.
The Wolverines are widely expected to have a dominant defense this upcoming season, but there are still lingering questions revolving around the offense. Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack last year, however, that should change this year with OC Chip Lindsey and QB Bryce Underwood leading the charge. Assuming Michigan has a solid passing attack, to go along with its normal good rushing attack, the Wolverines could be on top of the Big Ten this upcoming season.
Here is Steele's predicted Big Ten order for 2025:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Oregon
4. Michigan
5. Indiana
6. Illinois
7. Nebraska
8. USC
9. Iowa
10. Washington
11. Minnesota
12. Rutgers
13. Wisconsin
14. UCLA
15. Michigan State
16. Maryland
17. Northwestern
18. Purdue
